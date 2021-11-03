Telemundo Chuy Almada presented his “Eldest Son” Cleto.

Since the Telemundo competition program, Exatlon United States, began in 2018, five seasons have passed full of great emotion, heart attack circuits, demonstrations of a very high athletic and sports level, and endless situations that have made the television loving family for all sit down day after day to enjoy this intense battle that has become one of the audience’s favorite shows in Spanish.

And it is that of course, from its beginning to today, when engines are warming up for the sixth season, not only has much happened, but the faces that have passed through this competition and along the way, have left. becoming emblems for all followers. One of them is Chuy Almada, who has always represented Team Contendientes (Blue Team) in Exatlon United States.

We met Chuy Almada in the first season of Exatlon United States and upon arrival he became a fan favorite not only for his impeccable athletic aptitude but for an unparalleled vibe and highly distinctive energy that has earned him hundreds of thousands of Followers on social networks who follow the Mexican boxer in each of his steps, even now that he has just become a first-time father with his wife of an adorable little boy they named Jesus.

Chuy Almada motivates his followers: In what way?

Something that has remained constant in Chuy’s career is his desire to motivate everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise. Not in vain does he share his rigorous routines through his social profiles, where more and more adherents to an active lifestyle are together with Almada, whom, due to his seemingly inexhaustible strength, they call “El Toro”.

But although “El Toro Almada” makes his training sessions public, he is also busy sending important messages to his followers, as well as this one in which he invited everyone to take action against what displeases them, and to make changes in their lives in in order to achieve the best version of each one:

“I invite you to put all your enthusiasm and passion into everything you do 🤟 🐂

If you know what you want to do .. put passion in it. ⠀

If you don’t know what you want .. put passion in it. ⠀

We attract what we are, not what we want. ⠀

So if you want passion in your life … start with you. ⠀

Many people sit and wait and let life go by sitting waiting for the wizard of aladdin to appear. ⠀

Your purpose is not looking for you, you are the ONE WHO IS LOOKING FOR IT. ⠀

If you have a hard time putting passion into it, remember rule number 1… .. ⠀

You are the person in charge of your life and the director of YOUR FILM.

⚡️⚡️Finally, I leave you a reminder: ⠀

If you don’t enjoy your work … congratulations is a sign. ⠀

If you don’t enjoy your relationship…. congratulations is a sign. ⠀

If you don’t enjoy your life in general…. congratulations is a sign. (CHANGE SOMETHING)

Put passion IN YOUR LIFE and pay attention to all those signs 👊 “

The messages of thanks from the followers of Chuy Almada did not wait. There is no doubt that “El Toro” is a great inspiration!

