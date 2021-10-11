Telemundo Jesus Chuy Almada

Throughout the five seasons of the Telemundo network’s competition program, Exatlon United States, there have been athletes who have become emblems of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, first of all because of their demonstrated sports and athletic skills, his approach to strategizing, and of course his good attitude when it comes to getting through the difficult circuits, which seem to get more complicated as the deliveries progress.

One of these participants is none other than the beloved “Toro” from Mexico, Chuy Almada. Since season one, the talented personal trainer has become a familiar and highly admired face of Exatlon USA fans. Chuy is not only an unparalleled athlete, but also during his time in sports reality, first in the initial installment, and then in the fourth, he became a voice of support and growth for each of his teammates from Team Contendientes. , and even the rivals of Team Famosos, thus proving that the saying “Rivals plus not enemies” is a reality in their case.

Motivation is the great companion of Chuy Almada, and his greatest mission inside and outside Exatlon United States, not in vain, through his YouTube channel, “El Toro Almada”, he constantly shares videos of his strict exercise routines in where he encourages his loyal followers to achieve the best version of themselves.

Chuy Almada sends a tender message on social networks What is it about?

Through his social networks, where he remains very active, Chuy Almada did not miss the opportunity to inform his followers that he and his wife were about to become the parents of a little boy whom they called Jesus, just like his father, and since Then, the images of Chuy and Diana, enjoying this new stage, have not been long in coming.

Recently, Chuy shared an adorable photo where he is seen enjoying a baby accompanied by his son, with the following message:

“Reminder from me to me: Enjoy every moment, every moment, because time flies by and in a blink of an eye my little one will carry me 😍🤟😅”

In addition to this, he also promoted the benefits of the establishment where he was, and also took the opportunity to ask the million dollar question, “Are we alike?” referring to him and his little one.

The first message was from his wife Diana Avilés, who wrote to him: “How handsome you look like Daddy!” and despite being born recently and still very young, he does look like his father.

Others even already indicate that the little one could follow Chuy’s route: “next warrior bull !!”, the truth is that, whatever path the little one chooses to follow in the future, we are sure that his parents will support him unconditionally.

Congratulations, Toro!

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories