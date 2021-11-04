For months, the singer Chyno miranda is living some of the most difficult moments of his life, because as a result of contracting Covid-19 developed a rare disease that has caused him paralysis and severe pain and which doctors have diagnosed as “peripheral neuropathy”, but what does this evil consist of?

Related news

Since his contagion, the Venezuelan’s life has not been the same again and he has had to leave the stage indeterminately in his fight for his recovery, in addition to dozens of rumors about his personal environment and others that even claimed that the musician of the group Chino and Nacho had died.

This false news arose in large part because the interpreter moved away from social networks, which contrasts with his past when he told his followers about his day-to-day life. However, in recent months he has preferred to maintain more privacy and only use his accounts on certain occasions.

At this time, the last time he published an image on his Instagram account was on September 14, and it is a statement in which he explains his current state of health.

“I am going through one of the most difficult tests that I have had to face and I will continue doing it until I achieve my emotional and physical stability, which is so important for all human beings,” says the statement published on that date.

What illness does Chyno Miranda suffer from?

The peripheral neuropathy is ?? a consequence of damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord (peripheral nerves), often causing weakness, numbness, and pain, usually in the hands and feet. It can also affect other areas of the body ??, as explained Mayo Clinic.

Other symptoms are extreme sensitivity to touch, sharp or stabbing pain, gradual numbness, tingling sensation.

The causes of this condition can be several, from being a consequence of drug use, alcohol use, inherited disorders, tumors, or having diabetes. The latter is the most common reason why people have peripheral neuropathy.

However, experts still don’t understand how Covid-19 affects the brain, but “doctors and researchers are seeing increasing evidence that COVID-19 affects the brain. Powerful neurological problems persist long after the initial infection clears ??, details Heart.org.

To prevent this disease, the most important thing is to control the conditions that could trigger it, such as diabetes or alcoholism, in addition to leading a healthy lifestyle both at the level physical What emotional.

Follow Herald USA on Google news, make CLICK HERE

CRS