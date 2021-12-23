Natasha Araos is determined to start a new life, and for this it was necessary to change her home. Chyno Miranda’s ex confirmed it in a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, where her followers did not hold back in questioning her about the status of her relationship with the singer, after the procedures for your divorce last October, as confirmed HELLO! USES.

One of his followers asked him why he had moved if the view of that apartment was perfect, and that is because, for a long time, he has no longer been seen in front of the sea training or posing to say good morning to his audience. “You don’t know how I miss that view of the sea! And just that one that was spectacular, “he said.

And about the reasons for his move, he added: “That was where I lived with Jesus as a family and I did not want to stay in the same place,” he explained about one of the great steps he has taken to close that chapter of his life with the father of her child, Lucca.

Another asked him how he managed to get ahead after their separation, a question that arose from the empathy in the situation. “It was not easy. Obviously there were his strong days of impact, I could not believe it, “he recalled. And he confessed that he was not feeling happy at all. “It was such a beautiful relationship where I visualized myself as an old woman with him,” she assured calmly. “I thank God and Jesus (Chyno) because despite everything, I spent nine wonderful years by his side, where I was happy,” he said.

A story that comes to an end

Chyno Miranda and Natasha Araos began the divorce process last October, after nine years together. However, the couple confirmed to be separated since September 2020. In a video they published three months ago, they assured that there was a crisis in their marriage “We have not been together as a couple for more than a year,” Chyno confirmed in the statement that did with Natasha. “This part of the video gives me a lot of feeling. I have to confess it and be honest with everyone. I disrespect her as a wife, I disrespect my home as well ”, he added to confirm that the separation was made by a third person.

Early in the pandemic, Chyno caught COVID-19, causing a paralyzed peripheral neuropathy from which it has been difficult to fully recover. The ex-partner assured that Tashie stayed with him to help him in the process; However, it seems that it is time for her to take a different course in which she has herself and her son as a priority.