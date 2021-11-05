The last few years have been a real hell for the singer of Venezuelan origin, Chyno Miranda, because for several years he has had to deal with a disease called ?? Peripheral Neuropathy ??.

The singer of songs like ?? My pretty girl ?? He has faced this disease that has caused paralysis of the body and this is because the motor nerves are severely affected.

Other symptoms that the 36-year-old singer has presented are extreme sensitivity to touch, sharp or stabbing pain, gradual numbness, a tingling sensation.

The singer’s health has been very fragile. Photo: IG / chynomiranda

However, his state of health has not been the only thing that has given him to talk about, since several of his followers have pointed out his wife Natasha Araos for abandoning him when he needed her most.

Many began to launch harsh and very strong comments against the also model for ending her relationship with the Venezuelan despite the son they have in common.

But later, the two took a moment to clarify that they were separated, but she has been by his side throughout the process, and also added the singer that he was the one who disrespected her on more than one occasion.

I am proud of the family we have, I am proud that a spectacular son was born from our love and that despite the fact that Jesus and I take different paths, we are going to be the best team to provide our son with a healthy life, happy and calm, as he deserves ??, said Araos.

But now, Natasha is giving something to talk about again, because it seems that she has confused everyone by sending her condolences to her social networks.

Natasha Araos clarifies the alleged death of Chyno Miranda

Through her social networks, the star shared a few words to a person very close to her who had passed away, but many of the fans believed that it was Miranda, but that was already clarified by her.

The words were for the known as “decoration wizard”, Alexander Sánchez, an expert in arranging Christmas trees for various celebrities, who lost his life a few days ago.

The famous decorator worked alongside several famous people. Photo: IG / alexandersanchez

The famous decorator’s career was a blow to several celebrities, as he worked to decorate the homes of stars such as María Celeste Arrarás, Rashel Díaz, Chiquibaby, Carolina Sandoval, Catherine Siachoque and Paulina Rubio.

It was through his InstaStories, where the ex-partner of Chyno Miranda shared a few words for the famous decorator, with whom he maintained a friendship.

Natasha worried her followers. Photo: IG / tashie_net

The model shared the videos from a year ago next to the Christmas tree wizard, as she had just finished fixing her beautiful tree in green and red colors.

