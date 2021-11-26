Carlota Ciganda and Fátima Fernández have captured all the attention in the equator of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, riding on perfection to monopolize the first two positions of the qualifying table.

Eight and seven under par as a result of their exquisite performances, Navarre and Galician take on their own merits the condition of first classified with the French Anne-Lise Caudal as third in contention, in her case with five under par.

The Navarrese golfer, simply impressive on the second day of competition, repeated in 18 holes to remember those glorious performances that have brought her such excellent returns in a career that distinguishes her as an irreplaceable reference in Spanish women’s golf.

He did not miss any hole and added four birdies and an eagle to forge a performance that allows him to cherish that desire so intensely announced: “Winning this tournament would fulfill my best dreams.”

Brave, aggressive, competitive, successful, confident … Carlota Ciganda accumulated praiseworthy adjectives as the holes passed, reissuing for the umpteenth time those surprising performances that have led her to win all possible national titles since winning the Spanish Championship Benjamin in 2000.

Before the true emergence of his leadership, the day began as a Spanish party that ended in a true rojigualdo festival, the happy consequence of a choral performance of the best representatives of our golf, overturned with unusual strength in the desire to do the best possible offering as if that were not enough maximum show.

The fun was concentrated in the middle of the morning in a stellar match starring excellent Spanish representatives. Carlota Ciganda, Nuria Iturrioz and Ana Peláez, united by fate, were in charge of clearing the beautiful route of Los Naranjos Golf Club with actions each more intense.

Excellent tee shots, sensational approach shots, tremendous bunker kicks, spectacular putts… the competition turned into a great duel where each of its members put all their efforts to do better each time.

Spurred on by actions that are increasingly difficult to replicate, it was Carlota Ciganda who was most benefited by the demands of her teammates to achieve perfection. Navarre, a cyclone, fourth classified first thing in the morning, acceded to the leadership in a sigh after presenting those credentials that have taken him to the top so many times, this time materialized through four birdies without failure at the end of hole 10 .

The punchline, however, came on the 14th hole, a long par 5 to which Carlota Ciganda hit the green with two strokes before making an appreciable putt and scoring a vital eagle to turn her lap into a spectacular round.

That successful action allowed him to open a significant gap with respect to his most qualified pursuers. In fact, the wide and select foreign legion, with more than enough capacity to win the tournament, succumbed to that repetitive capacity for success of Carlota Ciganda, oblivious to the error in a round where the important thing was to lay the foundations to climb towards future peaks.

“It was a very good lap and I am very happy not to do any bogey. I hit him very well, today was the day to do few, I took a lot of greens, I made a lot of putts and in general I am very happy for the lap ”, the Navarrese recapitulated. “Making an eagle always helps. He had 201 meters, I hit a large open 5 wood, and with the soft greens he stopped and made a good 6 meter putt ”.

Thus, it was another clairvoyant Spanish, Fátima Fernández Cano, also installed in an optimal state, who ran as a true rival to discuss the leadership of the Navarrese golfer.

The Galician, co-leader after the first round, extended the quality of her game to the second 18 holes, offering for her part that growing teaching that distinguishes her as one of the players with the greatest projection in our country. It is true that she stained her return with a bogey on the 5th hole, an anecdotal record in the framework of a very solid performance that reaffirms her as a serious candidate for the final victory.

The fashion couple formed by Carlota Ciganda and Fátima Fernández were joined by the aforementioned Ana Peláez and Nuria Iturrioz, fifth and eighth classified. “They have a lot of grit, they remind me of me when I was their age because they face golf with courage. I have told them not to be afraid, to go for it all ”, praised Carlota Ciganda as she internalized her status as leader in the middle of the tournament. Champion word.

CLASSIFICATION (after the second day)

1.- Carlota Ciganda (ESP), 136 (70 + 66)

2.- Fátima Fernández (ESP), 137 (69 + 68)

3.- Anne-Lise Caudal (Fra), 139 (69 + 70)

5.- Ana Peláez (ESP), 141 (71 + 70)

8.- Nuria Iturrioz (ESP), 142 (71 + 71)