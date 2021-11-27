The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain has become the best possible setting for the show generated by Carlota Ciganda, one step closer to adding his name to the trophy base that adorns the tee of hole 1. This feat would constitute the culmination of a perfect sports curriculum in our country, the best of the best in all categories.

The Navarrese golfer, first with 10 under par, has 18 holes left and a multitude of hits and efforts to complete it, but she has already laid the foundations to undertake the feat. From behind, the sporting threat of, above all, the Thai Atthaya ThitikuHe, at three strokes, a distance that seems wide but is far from being definitive.

The Spanish golfer calmly recounted the details of a round full of all kinds of emotions: “Doing two under par in these circumstances, on a hard day, with wind, is better than yesterday’s -6. I am in a good position for the last day, I have confidence in myself to face whatever may arise. The key is to stay calm, go step by step solving what may arise. I have played on occasion with the Thai Atthaya Thitikul and I know that she is a dangerous player, with the capacity for anything ”.

Classification

3rd day (par 72)

206 Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 70-66-70

209 Atthaya Thitikul (Tai) 72-70-67

212 Fatima Fernández (ESP) 69-68-75

…

215 Laura Gómez (ESP (10th) 76-71-68

Ana Peláez (ESP) 71-70-74

Lurking in the first round, coming forward in the second and plausible consolidation in the third, the tournament intensely lives a typically Carlotian spectacle, one that intensely experiences risk and therefore enjoys a way of playing that sublimates when it comes out. good and who undergoes penance when it goes wrong.

The obvious example took place on this third day, when Carlota Ciganda shared experiences with those who until that moment had accumulated the best merits to participate in the stellar match.

Read also

Fatima Fernandez Cano and the french Anne-Lise Caudal they hit hard from the tee, presenting credentials that Carlota Ciganda was in charge of neutralizing with a spectacular hitting streak, three consecutive birdies from hole 2 to 4 that was adhered to by the untouchable one.

Golf things, things from the overflowing game of Carlota Ciganda, the Navarrese nevertheless wasted her impressive dynamics with three consecutive bogeys, between 5 and 7, which made her return to the starting box.

At that point, with a breath of finishing the equator of the third day, the rest of the hopefuls to win were struggling to offer an optimal performance, an ideal disrupted by mistakes made here and there that kept Carlota Ciganda unscathed.

New applicants

Fátima Fernández Cano was complicated in more points of the route than she would have liked —75 strokes at the end—, while the Anne-Lise Caudal gala suffered from similar difficulties, clearing the way for new contenders for the title.

That condition was strongly assumed by the Thai Atthaya Thitikul, a young woman of just 18 years old who mathematically, whatever happens in this tournament, is the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol based on her previous and prestigious merits.

The Asian, pounding on success and dangerous rival, signed four birdies in the first ten holes, getting dangerously close to Carlota Ciganda before the Navarrese cleared doubts with a birdie on the 11th hole, almost the same point where the Thai woman was related by the first time with the failure, bogey in the 12 that momentarily widened the advantage to give more oxygen if possible to the emboldened Navarrese.

From there until the end, the day resulted in a spectacular heads-up between the two protagonists that will also extend throughout the final round. Carlota Ciganda and Atthaya Thitukul, the latter playing two games ahead in this third round, engaged in a memorable head-to-head distance, a Thai birdie on the 14th hole, a birdie ‘made in Carlota’ on the 13th, a ball into the water from Carlota in the 15th, a Thai birdie in the 17th and, as a final fireworks, an impressive birdie by the Spaniard on the last hole.

The fans did not leave their amazement, one shot and each continuous subjected to the spectacular ‘showtime’ of Carlota Ciganda, the one that makes this Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain one of the greatest golf shows of the season, the one that Navarre wants to culminate successfully “to fulfill my best dreams.”