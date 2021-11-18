11/18/2021 at 06:30 CET

Barça receives this Thursday at the Palau at 8:45 p.m. (Esport3) a Lomza Vive Kielce who arrives as the leader of Group B of the Champions League with a point advantage in a duel that will be repeated next Wednesday on Polish soil.

In a duel that arrives marked by the confirmation that Portuguese pivot Luís Frade will be off the slopes for seven months After undergoing surgery on Tuesday, Carlos Ortega’s team will try to repeat last month’s great game against PSG (30-27) so as not to continue feeding doubts.

The two ‘ex’

This double duel against the team led by Talant Dujshebaev will be special for two Barça players who came to Barça from the Polish champions: Blaz Janc (2017-20 at Kielce) and Luka Cindric (2018-19). They were both with SPORT in the previous one.

The Croatian has just returned after an operation on his left shoulder and has yet to be cautious. “I’m fine. It is clear that you do not forget to play handball, but you have to catch the rhythm and I need a little time. For me after two months away it is a double challenge. It will be a difficult game, because they are in great shape and play very well. Also, I have many friends there and it will be special to play against them & rdquor ;, said the central defender.

Blaz Janc admits it will be a special match

Janc is showing much more confidence than in the past course. “They will be special matches, because I was three years there and everything was perfect, but now I’m at Barça and I just want to win. They are two very important games, because Kielce is the first in the group and they play very well. In my case now I am more comfortable and I feel much better. The first year is always very difficult & rdquor ;, he said.

Dujshebaev

The two praised the Kielce manager. “I have great memories of Talant. He is a very good coach and he always wants to win, even in training. I love that. He knows a lot about handball and I really enjoyed him, & rdquor; assures Luka Cindric.

“My relationship with him was perfect. I can only thank you, because it helped a lot in my game and in my life. He is a very good coach and a very good person. And it is very strong! In my first season there I wanted to do everything with us, gym, running and even playing football, ”remembers Blaz Janc.

Party and … welcome

The Balkan couple is very clear about the enormous importance of today’s duel at the Palau. “We play at home and we will have to do very well if we want to win. Kielce are first and are playing very well. If we want to end up winning the group, We can’t lose any points at home & rdquor ;, stressed Janc.

Luka Cindric, ambitious and cautious after his injury

“We have changed many things and we are still looking for each other. It is a key game. We play at home, we are Barça and we always want to win. In Kielce there will not be an unsold ticket. Because I ask our fans to come and give us a shove & rdquor ;, noted Cindric.

About that duel on Wednesday the Kielce, the Slovenian expects “more applause than whistles. My last season there was stopped by the Covid and it can be like my farewell. It will be exciting, but I only think about winning there & rdquor ;. “I hope they applaud me, because I did not do anything wrong. I was very good there, we played the Final Four and won the League and the Cup & rdquor ;, points out Cindric.