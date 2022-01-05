01/04/2022 at 19:55 CET

Bad news for Barça from afar, since this Tuesday the Croatian national team has announced the covid positive of a Luka Cindric that he will have to remain isolated for ten days, waiting for a change in the protocols that will allow him to arrive with a little more time at the European meeting that begins on January 13.

And it is that the Balkans make their debut on Thursday of next week in a key duel against a France that has had eight players confined in a delicate moment throughout the country, so Everything points to Cindric not arriving on time to help their own.

This problem becomes even more important as Croatia has reported a second positive, which is nothing more and nothing less than that of Domagoj Duvnjak, a THW Kiel player who leaves the team in a very difficult situation in the center-back position.

Quite possibly without Cindric or Duvnjak before the current Olympic champion who has Barça players Dika Mem, Timothey N’Guessan, Ludovic Fàbregas and Melvyn RichardsonThe team led by former beach handball world champion Hrvoje Horvat will have it very raw.

Duvnjak has also tested positive

| TWITTER

The Balkans, who ended the year with a clear 33-26 defeat in a friendly front to slovenia of Barcelona’s Blaz Janc (scored seven goals in a sensational performance) and Domen Makuc (two), they will not be able to count on either Cindric or Duvnjak in the two matches that they will play in Osijek corresponding to the Croatia Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina (6 of January) and against Russia (8-E).

Problems accumulate for the current continental runner-up (she lost the last final against the Hispanics), since the goal Ivan Pesic was vaccinated with Sputnik and his presence in the tournament is unclear, while Veron Nacinovic has only received one dose.

To complete this bleak picture, Croatia also has three important casualties for the European due to injuries. They are the right-back Luka Stepancic (Pick Szeged), the left-back of Bosnoherzegovian origin Josip Sarac (Göppingen) and the right-back Luka Sebetic (Motor Zaporizhia).

After the aforementioned debut against the ‘bleus’ on the 13th in Group C to be played at the New Budapest Arena, the Croats will face each other on January 15 in a duel of strong emotions against the Serbs and they will play their third and last match on 17-E against Ukraine.