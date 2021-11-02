11/02/2021 at 21:12 CET

With a tighter template than in past courses, Barça has been dragging the loss of Luka Cindric since mid-September, perhaps his most important player today.

After the departure of Palmarsson (he was not renewed and went to Aalborg for free) and the withdrawal of Raúl Entrerríos (now he trains the Youth and coordinates the quarry), the Croatian remained as a great reference in the central position with the complement of the young Slovenian talent Domen Makuc.

Bad luck made Cindric retire early on the first day of the Champions League in the victory at the Flensburg court (21-25) and the next day the club announced on September 17 that he would be “Between six and eight weeks of sick leave & rdquor; after being operated on “for an acromioclavicular dislocation of the left shoulder & rdquor;.

Problems

This circumstance has left to Makuc as the only central Pure available for a month and a half now, which has made Carlos Ortega’s party planning very difficult.

The coach was unpleasantly surprised that the sensational minutes offered by the Slovenian in the first weeks of the season have not been confirmed now that their role has become main.

Ali Zein is performing at a remarkable level

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

Those losses at key moments have weighed down the team and are forcing the Malaga player to look for alternatives to give him rest and even to start as starters. After trying with Melvyn Richardson or with Dika Mem himself, the option that is giving the best result is to center to the Egyptian Ali Zein, a signing that is responding and even exceeding expectations.

Recovery

Those cash problems have put even more focus in Luka Cindric, whose services seem essential for a more earthly Barça that needs the talent, magic and competitiveness of Ogulin’s.

On October 23, the Croatian entered the call-up to receive Bada Huesca at the Palau, although it did not get to jump to the track. A few days later the alarms went off when he was left off the list for Porto and last Saturday he was not in Benidorm either.

Cindric works to be back as soon as possible

| FCB

Nevertheless, this absence is not due to any relapse. The former from Kielce continues with his recovery and, if all goes well, he is expected throughout this month. In fact, his presence on the bench against the Huesca responded to the desire to complete the call without further altering the dynamics of the subsidiary (Aleksander Cenic and the media debutant Pablo Urdangarin were dressed that day).

In this sense and bearing in mind the vital importance of Cindric in the new project, you don’t want to take any risk and, if it is necessary to wait another week, it will be done without hesitation. At least he is right-handed and the injury was to his left shoulder, although handball is a very tough sport full of contacts.