SQUARE ENIX® Ltd. and Original Fire Games today announced the long-awaited racing game in overhead view CIRCUIT SUPERSTARS, a charming competitive game, created by and for fans. The game is a tribute to generations of multi-discipline motorsports and focuses on providing a cool, yet demanding, tactile driving feel to spend hours improving until you hit the perfect lap.

It is available for purchase on PC via Steam® and Xbox One, and will be available soon for the PlayStation®4 system and the Nintendo Switch ™ console.

Watch the CIRCUIT SUPERSTARS launch trailer here.

Prior to the game’s launch, motorsport and esports stars including IndyCar driver and former FORMULA 1 driver Romain Grosjean and FORMULA 1 star Lando Norris, along with colleagues from his Quadrant esports team, were testing CIRCUIT. SUPERSTARS. As part of a collaboration between BBC Studios and Top Gear, they teamed up with a cast of motorsport, esports and YouTube stars to test drive CIRCUIT SUPERSTARS’s version of Top Gear’s iconic test track on a “Star on the Go” special. a reasonably fast car. ‘

This game has been released with special free downloadable content from Top Gear that offers players the opportunity to compete with their heroes on the iconic Top Gear test track. It also includes the Top Gear Time Trial feature, which gives players the unique opportunity to take on the circuit in a special Stig suit and perfect their lines against Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean, Jamie Chadwick, Sam Bird, Steve “SuperGT” Brown , Charlie Martin, Jimmy Broadbent, Catie Munnings, Aarava and Conor Daly.

Drivers will have access to the garage of their dreams, with 12 vehicles ready to race on any of the 19 different circuits available, set in 13 exciting scenarios. They will be able to enjoy a series of customizable skins for both the driver and the cars, as well as helmets and victory celebrations that can be unlocked by leveling up. There is a driving style for everyone, represented in the game by the many disciplines of motorsport, including Rallycross, single seaters, trucks, GT racing and many more… and more free content to come in the future!

Getting started is easy, but knowing the details of the handling of each car and finding the best line in every corner is a challenge. With the choice of fuel economy, tire wear, and vehicle damage, a good pit strategy could make the difference between a win or a loss. Feel the tires against the asphalt as you cross the finish line and hit the brakes at the first corner!

CIRCUIT SUPERSTARS is available now for PC (via Steam®) and Xbox One. It is also coming soon to the PlayStation®4 system and the Nintendo Switch ™ console.