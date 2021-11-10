The tension was very evident when Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane crossed paths backstage at UFC 268.

Former teammates Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou will face off to unify the heavyweight title on January 22 at the main event of UFC 270. Although they are not enemies, there are definitely some themes to consider in their history.

Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion, had a fight with Ciryl Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez. This led him to make the permanent switch to Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. While Gane is unwilling to get involved in dramas, he couldn’t help but be surprised when Ngannou just walked past him and his team, completely ignoring them. All of this came after Nassourdine Imavov’s big win over Edmen Shahbazyan at UFC 268.

However, there is a particular reason that newly crowned interim heavyweight champion Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) was disappointed in Ngannou (16-3 MMA) by ignoring his team.

“Why did he do it? It was not necessary. But that’s how it is. I think that some people think differently from me. Some people are different. For me, it was not necessary. But he did. This is his story, this is it. “

Although surprised, Gane can understand that Ngannou has an issue against him, or his former coach Fernand Lopez. However, he criticized that Francis also ignored Nassourdine Imavov.

“I’m surprised because maybe he has something against me. Maybe he has something against his former coach, Fernand López, but Nassourdine Imavov? Nassourdine Imavov just finished his fight and won. I think Nassourdine Imavov was Francis’s biggest sparring partner at MMA Factory. I am his future opponent, I agree. But doing it to Nassourdine Imavov – it’s a bit embarrassing. “

With this story topping UFC 270 and being branded as a fight of former teammates turned enemies, Ciryl Gane doesn’t see himself playing a role in the narrative.

Gane understands that his name has been linked to Ngannou since Day 1. However, he is solely focused on being the undisputed heavyweight champion.