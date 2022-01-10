

Bed Bad and Beyond expects to close 200 locations this year, with even more likely to close in the near future.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close dozens of stores that have not performed well in sales. The company has already released a list of 37 locations in 19 states where these branches have already started their liquidation sales.

Stores to be closed include branches in California, New York and New Jersey. All are expected to be closed by the end of February.

As early as 2020, the chain had announced that it planned to close about 200 of its main stores over the next two years. In addition to that he plans to remodel several branches.

So far, the home goods chain has closed roughly 170 locations and expects to reach 200 by the end of the year.. CEO Mark Tritton said the company will explore additional closures in the future.

Next, we share with you the list of cities where Bed Bath & Beyond will close:

Alabama

–Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

–Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway

–Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Ave.

California

–Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

–Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

–Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive

–Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

–Tustin: Tustin Market Place II, 13692 Jamboree Road

Florida

–Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Blvd.

Georgia

–Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West

–Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

–Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

–Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

–Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

–Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

–St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

–Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

–Edgewater: Edgewater Commons, 489 River Road

New York

–Auburn: Auburn Plaza, 217 Grant Ave.

–Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

–Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

–Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

–Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

–Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

–Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

–Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

–Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road

York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

–Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Blvd.

–San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

–Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

–East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway

–Longview: 200 Triangle Center

–Seattle: 2600 SW Barton St.

–Union Gap: 1740 East Washington St.

Wisconsin

–Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

–Triadelphia: 555 Cabela Drive

