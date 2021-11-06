11/06/2021 at 20:02 CET

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City defeated Manchester United at home (0-2) with goals from Eric Bailly (pp.) And Bernardo Silva and is provisionally second with 23 points. Just three points behind the leader, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the skyblues left behind the unexpected loss to Crystal Palace to make history: achieved their eighth victory at Old Trafford, something no other team has achieved in the Premier League.

The citizens, who they did their homework in the Champions League against Bruges to regain first place in the group, completed a great first half and knew how to manage the second to confirm the crisis that Manchester United is experiencing at home: adds a total of four consecutive games without winning (three losses and one draw). After giving up a draw against Atalanta in the Champions League, Red Devils coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the big names.

8 – Manchester City have won eight away Premier League matches at Old Trafford against Manchester United, more than any other side in Premier League history. Playground. – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021

Manchester’s red team was outmatched in all facets of the game and was at the mercy of their rival at all times: City completed a total of 753 passes throughout the game and was placed as the team with the best record in this game. appearance from season 2003/04. The difference between the two teams from the British city is absolute and the situation in the table confirms it: United sinks to sixth place with only 17 points out of 33 possible.

Defensive fragility, an endemic problem

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team once again showed many defensive deficiencies, as has been the case in recent months: adds a total of 14 consecutive games without leaving a clean sheet at home. It is the worst record since the 1958/59 season, when he had a total of 21 games.

The Red Devils signed their second consecutive defeat in direct confrontations against Manchester City and it is the third match that they have not won.. The last time they did, United won 2-0 at Old Trafford on Matchday 29 of the Premier League with goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.