Due to the insistent campaign carried out by the City authorities To drive vaccination among New Yorkers, the call for COVID-19 testing has been less and less heard in recent months. But that changed this Wednesday, after Mayor Bill de Blasio, together with the main Health authorities, announced that they will redouble their efforts to do more and more ‘tests’ before the arrival of the festive season that is characterized by family gatherings.

And as a first step, it was announced that the number of mobile units will be doubled for testing that is sent to every corner in the five boroughs, which will allow more people to have access to the three types of tests that are performed in those units: ‘PCR’ test that takes an average of one day to obtain the results, the rapid that are known in 15 minutes and tests with saliva samples.

“We have already made more than 9,000 testing events including the shipment of mobile units, and a third of them, more than 3,500, have been with groups of tenants in public housing units and 1,500 with the help of religious centers ”, De Blasio explained, to later make an important announcement: “Now we are going to double the number of mobile units to test, from 40 to 70 vans, which will go to every corner of the city”.

But in addition to doubling the units to take the tests, the president also announced a new guide for travelers this holiday season, so that they can take the tests before going to meet with family or friends.

The guide consists of two main messages, given by Mayor: “Get tested before attending an event with many people or with your family, because that way you will know that you are safe, or if you test positive you will know first what to do about it, and the other thing is to get tested before traveling, since that will be a key thing before traveling to know will keep your loved ones safe, especially during this time of Thanksgiving, Christmas and all the other festivities ”.

Vcradled should also be tested

Dr. Dave Chokshi, City Health Commissionersaid that this new effort by the City for New Yorkers to have more tests before the arrival of the holiday season also includes those already vaccinated.

“I also recommend that even if you are vaccinated you take the test, and the new guidelines announced this Wednesday are for all New Yorkers in general, and the reason for this is that it provides an extra layer of protection, an extra precaution, especially in these meetings with many people in which there are many who have traveled ”, said the ‘top doctor’ of the City.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Ted Long, dirExecutive Director of the ‘Test & Trace’ Corporation of NYC, in charge of all the great operation of tests and tracing of people who have been in contact with someone who tests positive, insisted on the same reason given by Commissioner Chokshi, who precisely in this time to continue with the success that has been achieved in the fight against the pandemic, “the new guidelines apply to both the unvaccinated and the vaccinated, and I insist that there are already many vaccinated who are being tested daily” .

“We are currently doing as many tests as we did on peak days during the second wave of Covid, with more than 100,000 daily tests, and this must continue now during the holidays if you want to see your family and friends, after a long year of separation. Long emphasized.

The expert insisted that not knowing the status of the coronavirus “may result in risking making your family member sick, and therefore as a gift for the party, you should give that gift to your loved ones of the protection that it will provide if a proof”.

Long gave three tips: “First, before meeting with family members, take the test, especially if you are going to see some vulnerable relatives who can get very sick from Covid; second before making a trip, take the test, and before traveling back home, take the test again, because you will not want to bring the Covid to your home and to your relatives; and third if you feel sick and had planned to go to a meeting or party, get tested first before going, because you don’t want to infect the other attendees by not knowing your status first “

A ‘boom’ with the ‘boosters’

And, as expected, De Blasio once again insisted on the importance of getting vaccinated and highlighted how since Monday, when they announced that any New Yorker over 18 years of age can get the third vaccine (boosters), thousands of people have visited immunization centers. Just on the same Monday, the number of vaccinated was 19,784, while on Tuesday it reached 22,281.

“New Yorkers are hearing our message about booster shots very clearly, and many are turning to injects to protect themselves and their families,” said the Mayor, adding that the total as of Wednesday “is already 673,698 New Yorkers injected with third dosesy is a figure that we must increase ”.

This is how vaccination goes in NYC:

12,268,734 doses administered since the beginning 673,698 people have received the booster dose. 74,000 children between 5 and 11 years old already have the first dose. 414,000 adolescents between 12 and 17 years old already have the first dose (80% of this group 400,000 New Yorkers have received the incentive of $ 100 for each vaccinated child. 87,000 (of those 400,000) have been under the age of 18.