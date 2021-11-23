11/22/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

Manchester City continues to expand its defensive zone and this time it does so with a whole commitment to the future, the left-handed side Max alleyne, only 15 years old and from Southampton.

The player himself confirmed the signing on his Instagram account, shortly after the British newspaper ‘Daily Echo’ announced it, valuing the transaction at approximately 1.5 million pounds (about two million euros). It is one of the pearls of British football, in which other great Premier teams were also interested.

The young defender showed his joy with a message on his social networks, accompanying a photo in which he poses with the shirt. “I can’t wait for the next chapter! Incredibly proud to have entered Manchester City. Joining such a successful club is a proud moment for me and my whole family. I will work as hard as I can and feel that City is the one. perfect place to continue my development and progress as a player. I can’t wait to get started! “he wrote.

According to the said rotating, Alleyne, who had already made his U-18 debut for Southampton, turned down his club’s scholarship and “has chosen to move on and join the youth ranks of the Etihad Campus.” Either way, Southampton will receive the financial compensation set by FIFA for training rights.