01/07/2022 at 08:40 CET

After skyrocketing into the Premier League lead, the Manchester City faced this weekend the FA Cup as an opportunity to give minutes to the less usual, in the third round duel against the Swindon town, fourth division. However, Covid-19 has changed their plans.

The celestial club announced this Friday that the first team bubble has suffered a new outbreak of the virus, which has left 21 positives. Among them, those of Pep Guardiola and his assistant, Juanma Lillo. There are also seven players, whose names have not been specified, and 12 more staff members. They will all miss the trip to Swindon. Rodolfo Borrell, Pep’s assistant, will lead the team on the bench, accompanied by the Mallorcan Carlos Vicens.

No suspension of the match is planned in Swindon. In fact, Manchester City did not request it, understanding that they can gather a sufficient number of players to face the tie. Rodolfo Borrell He was also in charge of appearing at the press conference prior to the crash, where he confirmed that Guardiola is well, without symptoms and isolated at home. “We are permanently in contact, we communicate through technology & rdquor ;, he added.

The technician confirmed that on Friday there was another round of testing among the entire squad, and that on the same Saturday there could be changes in the expedition if there are any more positives: “Right now we have seven infected players, we don’t know if there will be more. It is not up to me to reveal who the positives are & rdquor ;.

Many homegrown players

In the absence of knowing who are affected, a significant number of homegrown players is expected in the City call. “To complete the expedition with the substitutes and everything, we are going to need several homegrown players. Although the outbreak has also affected boys in the academy, so the situation is not easy at all & rdquor ;, confirmed Rodolf Borrell.

At the same time, he defined tomorrow’s lineup as “The simplest choice I can have. Basically the ones that are available are going to play & rdquor ;. In the absence of knowing exactly the positives, Cole Palmer, James McAtee or Luke Mbete are some of the youth players with the most options to play, as they have been training in first-team dynamics since the beginning of the course.

In the absence of seeing how the situation evolves, this wave of positives should allow those affected to reach the next Premier match, which is not just any one. The Manchester City will receive the Chelsea de Tuchel next January 15. If there are no complications in quarantines, those affected could recover in time to grieve.