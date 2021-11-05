11/05/2021

On 06/11/2021 at 00:06 CET

Miguel Vicens

The Civil Guard and the National Police have expanded the siege of search for escaped passengers around the airport and the city of Palma, this newspaper has learned. Between ten twenty citizens of Moroccan nationality have fled this afternoon at 7.30 p.m. from a flight that has landed emergency in They are Sant Joan to attend a supposed medical emergency, a diabetic decompensation of a 32-year-old Moroccan passenger.

After the evacuation of the patient, who has been transferred to Son Llàtzer, the passengers have formed a riot on the plane and have escaped through the runways, while the patient and his companion also escaped from Son Llàtzer after an exploration that did not find any symptoms.

With the airport closed, The Civil Guard has carried out several raids on the tracks without finding the escaped Moroccans. Subsequently, the fence has been extended to the city of Palma and the surroundings of the aerodromes, whose fences the escapees would have managed to jump.

So far, 27 arrivals and 20 departures from Palma airport have ceased operations. In addition, five flights have been diverted to Barcelona, ​​two to Mahón and two to Valencia.

The companion of the patient escapes from the hospital

He is perfectly well and his companion has escaped from the hospital in They are Llàtzer after being explored, he has been able to find out this diary. The 34-year-old passenger of Moroccan nationality that this afternoon at 7:30 p.m. has caused the emergency landing of a plane of the Air Arabia Maroc company At Palma airport, interrupting his route between Casablanca and Turkey, he did not present any symptoms after the medical examination at the hospital and his partner took advantage of the circumstance to flee the place.

Son Llàtzer hospital, in a file image. / DM |

After the emergency landing, a team from the PMR company moved the aircraft in a special truck. The passenger has left the plane with a companion and after being identified by agents of the Civil Guard it has been transferred to Son Llàtzer.

At that time of the evacuation, between ten and twenty passengers took advantage of the circumstance to form a tumult inside the plane and take advantage of the circumstance to flee along the runways. “All gone back”, PMR employees warned them about the avalanche.

Civil Guard agents have carried out several raids on the tracks looking for the fugitives without the results being known for the moment.