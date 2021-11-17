Univision Clarissa Molina will be part of the Latin GRAMMY 2021.

At just 30 years old, Dominican Clarissa Molina adds a new achievement to her artistic career by debuting as a reporter behind the scenes of everything that happens at the prestigious 2021 Latin GRAMMY gala.

This year, for the first time, Molina was part of the 4-hour broadcast of Premio Lo Nuestro 2021, hosted Premios Soberano in the Dominican Republic and was also the presenter of the prelude program for Premios Juventud 2021.

The 22nd edition of the Latin GRAMMY will be held this Thursday, November 18 in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada. The awards ceremony will be broadcast fully live on Univision beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Enjoy the exclusive interview of Right Now with Clarissa Molina for her special participation in the Latin GRAMMY 2021

In an exclusive conversation with Right Now, the television host and actress Clarissa Molina talks about her participation in the Latin GRAMMY 2021, a ceremony that promises to be full of great musical surprises for the thousands of viewers who annually tune in to the gala through the Univision programming.

In the interview, the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2016 also reflected on the lessons learned from confinement due to the emergence of the Coronavirus, a pandemic that put the careers of many artists worldwide on hold.

Today, Molina is one of the most important figures in Univision programming, an achievement that he has only been able to forge thanks to the fruit of his work and professionalism since he debuted in the media in the United States in 2016.

QUESTION: For the first time you will be part of the Latin GRAMMY as a reporter of everything that happens behind the scenes at the awards ceremony. How do you feel about this opportunity that Univision and the Latin Recording Academy are giving you?

CLARISSA MOLINA: “Everything has been worth it. Since I joined Univision, my purpose was to prepare myself, to prepare myself every day for the opportunities that I could have within the network and to grow within the platforms here, and I am truly super happy and excited. I’m already crazy because that great night arrives, imagine being part of the most important night in Latin music. It is a privilege to experience all the emotions behind the scenes, when the artists come down or when they go up, everything ”.

QUESTION: Latin GRAMMY returns to Las Vegas after the ravages of the Coronavirus pandemic. What was the best life lesson you took during several of the months of confinement due to the virus?

CLARISSA MOLINA: “That it is worth living our day to day, without thinking about your tomorrow or what is going to happen. I believe that we must enjoy every second of our lives as if there is no tomorrow. I think that is, to enjoy my day to day and my process, and to be grateful for what I have and for what I don’t have, because I believe that everything happens for a purpose ”.