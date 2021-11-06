. Clarissa Molina is in mourning

Clarissa Molina is going through a very difficult time in her personal life, after announcing that she is in mourning after the death of a very close relative, who had been dealing with health problems.

The former Dominican beauty queen shared a heartfelt message where she offered her condolences to her mother, Clara Contreras, for the death of her partner.

This was announced by People en Español, where the death of Clarissa’s stepfather was revealed, who responded to the name of Juan Carlos Tavarez, and who had been the sentimental partner for 15 years.

“I’m so sorry mommy, God keep him in his glory, I’m sure that he will always be with you taking care of you, like the more than 15 years they were together. Rest in peace ”, was the message shared by the former Nuestra Belleza Latina in her social networks, lamenting the departure of her mother’s love.

In her letter, the former Dominican queen, who represented her country in Miss Universe in 2015, consoled her mother by assuring that her partner, despite not being present, will remain by her side like a little angel who will watch over her and he will watch over her from heaven.

A few weeks ago Clarissa had already revealed that a family member was going through a difficult time related to her health, so she had called on her fans to keep her and her relative in their prayers, so that she would soon heal, but it was not like that in the end.

Clarissa insisted on her mother’s pain, so she has also asked her millions of fans around the world to pray for her so that she can overcome this immense loss.

“Now I ask you with my heart in hand to pray for my mother so that God will give her the necessary strength to overcome this difficult moment,” said Clarissa in her networks.

In her letters, the former beauty queen did not refer to the cause of her stepfather’s death.

Immediately there have been many messages that the Dominican has been receiving from her loyal followers, who have already launched a prayer chain and comments of relief in honor of her stepfather and Clarissa’s mother.

Just a few weeks ago, Clarissa’s boyfriend, producer Vicente Saavedra, also suffered a family loss after the death of his grandfather.