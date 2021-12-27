. Clarissa Molina parades in the street as a Miss Universe

If there is one thing in which Clarissa Molina takes a perfect 10, it is on her catwalk.

And this time, without having to be in any fashion show or in a beauty reign, the beautiful Dominican showed that in catwalk matters no one surpasses her.

The former Nuestra Belleza Latina posted on her Instagram an improvised video captured in a parking lot, where without any regret and, as if it were an event at New York Fashion Week, she showed her skills for the show.

In the clip you can see Clarissa, dressed in a simple wool dress with a low neckline and high neck, which she accompanied with long boots, while she stares at the camera and walks with that million-dollar tumabo that only she has.

The former beauty queen not only played with the sway of her hips and her deep gaze, but also included her well-known movement of her hair, which she loves so much.

“Pa ‘not to lose the custom 🤪 catwalk catwalk”, was the comment with which the former Miss Dominican Republic accompanied her striking video. “Hair & makeup @bettinabmakeup; Outfit @beiasroom @jonathanestradanieves 🎥 @bombillicious ”.

Clarissa’s catwalk made her fans remember her participation in Miss Universe 2015, where she was one of the 10 semifinalists, and where she stood out for having one of the best catwalks that has gone through that contest.

After the publication of the video, the reactions of her faithful followers did not wait and most agreed that the beautiful Dominican has a unique encnato and that walking like this she looks like a woman of fire.

“Smoking HOT !!!”, “The most beautiful of mine ❤️🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴”, “Cuerpatzoooooo yaaasss 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥 “, And” Holy God! N🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍😍hermosaaaaaaaaaa ”, were some of the comments that the ex-queen received from the Univisión reality show.

“Wooooo wooooo what a beauty”, “The best catwalk that has passed through THE MISS UNIVERSE @clarissamolina”, commented two other fans.

And the success that Clarissa achieved on her catwalk was such that in just a couple of days the clip achieved more than 614 thousand views.

Francisca Lachapel was crowned Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2016, in a VIP reality series that Univisión did, after in the competition of the previous year, in 2015, when Francisca Lachapel won, she was among the finalists.

From then on, his career has been on the rise in Univision, as well as in film and film projects.

