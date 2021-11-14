NowMismo.com Clarissa Molina confesses about the importance of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Clarissa Molina has been one of viewers’ favorite queens throughout the twelve seasons of Nuestra Belleza Latina, one of the most acclaimed reality shows by Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States.

When he triumphed in NBL season 10, Molina’s life changed. Since 2016, Clarissa has been trained as one of the most important television conductors and actresses in the Spanish market, becoming a reference of excellence for new generations of personalities in the media.

Currently, the 30-year-old Dominican is one of the reporters on the Univision show “El Gordo y la Flaca”. Along with her professional commitments with the television network, Clarissa Molina has strengthened her career as an actress and has been part of important film productions such as “Qué León” and “Flow Calle”.

Clarissa Molina confesses with Right Now about the importance of Nuestra Belleza Latina in her artistic career

Clarissa Molina will be part of the great semifinal of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina. During the broadcast of this Sunday, November 14, the talented Dominican will present an impersonation challenge to test the talent of the six semifinalists of the competition.

Just a few hours before starting the seventh gala of NBL 2021, Molina spoke exclusively with Right Now in a revealing interview, in which he took the opportunity to send powerful advice to the participants who dream of becoming the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos , current queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Within the history of the contest in the Univision reality show format, Clarissa Molina is an example of perseverance, evolution and constant struggle.

Since his triumph in NBL, Molina is one of the faces of Univision that has stolen a special place in the hearts of all Hispanics who tune in to the programming of the television network every week.

QUESTION: You are one of the favorite queens in the history of Nuestra Belleza Latina and due to destiny, this weekend you return to that stage, but as a mentor to guide the girls in a challenge. How does Clarissa Molina feel when stepping on the stage of the project that saw her born as an indisputable star that empowers and is a great example of struggle and perseverance for Hispanic women in the United States?

Clarissa molina: “I feel very vulnerable, I feel very excited, because now I am on the other side, so I understand them perfectly: Where are they right now, what are they feeling, what are they thinking, what do they want and what is it? they want. Obviously I am now on this side to tell you: Give it your all, enjoy it very much, take advantage of every opportunity, learn as much as you can, collect all the necessary information, because if you go with the crown or without the crown, the future you have right now henceforth it is much brighter because now everyone knows you and they have seen what you are capable of.

We are super excited, that challenge impersonating a singer of iconic women and divas, has me very excited because we let us know the mettle of each one and how they develop on stage ”.