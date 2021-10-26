10/26/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

.

Betis and Valencia meet this Wednesday at Benito Vilamarín in a match in which the marked styles of their respective technicians will face each other, the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini and José Bordalás, and a duel of conflicting streaks, the Betica in search of its third consecutive victory and the Valencian to break the six-game match without winning.

After the victories against Alavés (0-1) and Rayo (3-2) and the tie pregnant with game and intensity against German Bayer Leverkusen (1-1) in the Europa League, Betis faces the duel against the box ‘che’ with the confidence of thinking big expressed by its coach and the ambition to focus on each game with the entire squad ‘plugged in’ on equal terms.

Pellegrini counts for the game against Bordalás’s team with the sensitive loss in the axis of his rear of the central Édgar González, who saw the fifth yellow card against Rayo and will have to serve a penalty game, so the absence of one of the Chilean findings It will be supplied by Víctor Ruiz and the Argentine Germán Pezzella, with the option of Marc Bartra.

The key to Betis’s defensive network, the soul of its gear, is the Argentine Guido Rodríguez, who will return to form ahead of the defense along with William Carvalho with the options of the Mexican Andrés Guardado and the possibility of giving continuity to Sergio Canales in the creation zone of the midfielder.

Pellegrini does not negotiate the concept or the involvement of each and every one of his players, so in the drawing of three behind the center forward there are as many options as there are footballers, given that, after the Valencia game, he will have the Metropolitan against Atlético de Madrid in three days.

There, players such as Rodrigo Sánchez ‘Rodri’, the striker Juanmi Jiménez, the Mexican Diego Lainez after his recovery, Cristian Tello, Aitor Ruibal or Joaquín Sánchez along with almost always, if not always fixed, Nabil Fekir as tips enter into equal conditions. spear of an axis of the avant-garde in which Borja Iglesias and Brazilian William José da Silva are also on an equal footing, as evidenced by his scoring contribution.

Is not easy hit with an eleven from the coach of Santiago, although he does identify his high pressure and attacking football, which always starts from behind with the first of the Chilean outfield players, his compatriot and Betic goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, one of his privileged links with the pitch.

Valencia, for their part, faces the match after six consecutive days without winning have blurred the good feelings that the team had left in the first four and have raised doubts regarding the realistic objectives that can be asked of José Bordalás’ team.

After getting to co-lead the League after winning ten of the first twelve points that were put into play, the team fell to the middle of the table, closer to relegation than to the head. A new setback would surely make the Europa League places no longer within reach.

The Valencian coach, after ensuring that he did not believe in rotations, introduced several changes in the alignment that presented on Saturday against Mallorca but he undid almost all of them at half-time and he himself acknowledged in the subsequent press conference that the 0-2 intermission and the final 2-2 made the situation clear.

In this way, it is presumed that Omar Alderete will recover his position in the center of the defense of the starting eleven and that Hugo Guillamón will also do it in the center of the field. It also seems that if Carlos Soler is recovered from the discomfort he was dragging, he will also return to eleven despite the fact that Hélder Costa was the best of the new ones, which may give him options on the left in the face of a new pause by Denis Cheryshev due to physical problems.

The presence of Maxi Gómez is doubtful due to an overload which could encourage Bordalás to start betting on Brazilian striker Marcos André, who was more dangerous than his teammate when he came out against Mallorca, although the coach has always defended that his contribution goes far beyond goals.

The other great doubt is on the right side in which Dimitri Foulquier has not been out of tune in the weeks that he has taken the place of Thierry Correia, although the latter’s presence coincided with the best matches of the team. Already recovered from the muscle injury he suffered and in the words of Bordalás from a “decompensation & rdquor ;, He has options to return to the eleven and will be safe in a list to which Toni Lato will also return after his injury.

Probable lineups:

Betis: Bravo; Martín Montoya, Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Canales; Borja Iglesias.

Valencia: Cillessen; Foulquier, Paulista, Alderete, Gayà; Soler, Wass, Guillamón, Duro; Guedes, Marcos André.

Referee: Isidro Díaz de Mera (Spanish-Manchego Committee).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Schedule: 20:00.