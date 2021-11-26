11/26/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Mallorca will face this Saturday the game against Getafe in Son Moix with the obligation to react after almost two months without adding the three points at stake while the Madrid team, decreasing, you also need the triumph to try to get out of the danger zone, in a duel in which they will test two opposing styles playing with Luis García Plaza and Quique Sánchez Flores.

Mallorca’s last victory dates back to last October 2 when they defeated (1-0) Levante in Son Moix. Since then he lost to Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano and drew against Valencia, Sevilla, Cádiz and Elche. Although they maintain a four-point cushion on the relegation zone, the vermilion box is demanding to break the adverse streak against a direct rival like Getafe and forget the bad image that it gave last day in the defeat against Rayo in Vallecas.

Luis García Plaza has tried this week to lift the spirits of his players by motivating them to forget “a very bad game” in Madrid, as he defined it, and go out “with everything” against Getafe. The Japanese Take kubo, already recovered from a meniscus injury that kept him away from the pitch for two months, is emerging as the great novelty on the squad list. Ghanaian will also reappear Idrissu Baba, a bulwark in the center of the vermilion field, after completing the penalty game for accumulating cards. The injured Antonio will be low Rail and Matthew Hope, and it is unlikely that they will arrive in time Lake Junior and Save Seville.

In front will be Getafe, who comes to this game revitalized after the win that endorsed Cádiz last day, a direct rival for permanence. The good image that the team showed in that game is the way forward for the team led by Quique Sánchez Flores, the main person responsible for the change that Getafe has been leading since the coach’s arrival six days ago, which is more solid in defense, with a punch in attack and more convinced of his possibilities.

For this match, Quique Sánchez Flores your scheme could vary regarding the Cádiz game and, instead of playing with a defense of five, return to a line of four, something that could favor the Uruguayan Mathias Olivera playing for the left winger in search of greater depth. The main doubt lies in the attack, for which Jaime Mata could enter startup along with Enes Ünal after the good performance he gave against Cádiz and that could cause Sandro Ramírez to go to the bench.

Probable lineups

Majorca: Queen; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Antonio Sánchez, Babá, Ruiz de Galarreta, Dani Rodríguez; Kang-in Lee, Abdon Prats.

Getafe: David Soria; Damian, Djené, Mitrovic, Jorge Cuenca; Aleñá, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Olivera; Enes Unal, Mata.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: They are Moix.