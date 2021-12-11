The New York Yankees in 2014 they made a large investment of millions of 18.1 million in prospects of the July 2 Class internationally in the MLB.

Among the prospects Nelson Gómez, Juan de León and Dermis García have been owed to the New York Yankees, while Jonathan Amundaray, Wilkerman García, Miguel Flames and Antonio Arias were released. All have been delusions and below we explain why.

Some names from the class of 2015, year after 2014, have already shone in the majors and others have barely debuted, such as Fernando Tatis Jr, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Deivi García, Leody Taveras and Gilberto Celestino, Leody Taveras , etc.

While several New York Yankees prospects from the class of 2014 have yet to pay off and others are no longer part of any Major League organization.

Dermis García was the most expensive bond of 2014 with an amount of 3.2 million dollars. Currently, he is a free agent after he was not protected in December 2021. Garcia is a 23-year-old shortstop who hasn’t been bad in the minors, but he’s not something special either.

Juan de León agreed for 2 million dollars, he is a 24-year-old outfielder with 6’1 height and 180 pounds who has 7 seasons in the Minor Leagues. Today he plays in Class-A.

Lifetime in the minors, exhausting 262 games, he hits 218 for AVG, 26 home runs, 116 RBIs, 187 hits, 15 stolen bases, 41 doubles and 7 triples.

Dominican third baseman Nelson Gómez signed for $ 2.25 million on July 2 after training with Víctor Báez and playing in the Dominican Prospect League.

Since 2014 in the minors, he is hitting 204 for AVG with 38 home runs and 160 runs in 251 games. Numbers that do not meet expectations.

Jonathan Amundaray is a 23-year-old Venezuelan outfielder who signed for $ 1.5 million on July 2, 2014 and was released in 2018.

Wilkerman Garcia is a 17-year-old Venezuelan shortstop who scored for $ 1.35 million on July 2 after training with Carlos Guillén, and Garcia even has some similarities to the former Major League Baseball shortstop. Garcia is currently a free agent.

Miguel Flames another who signed for 1.1 million dollars who was released in 2019.

Antonio Arias, a Venezuelan center fielder who is also free, received a bonus of $ 800,000.

There are also other Latino players who did not get a very outstanding bonus like the others, and this is their status.

Jason Lopez-$ 100,000, still active, but nothing special.

Erick Méndez, $ 200,000, was released in 2020.

Leobaldo Cabrera, a Venezuelan outfielder released in 2018, signed for $ 250,000.

Griffin Garabito, Dominican infielder discharged in 2019 signed for 250,000 dollars.

Frederick Cuevas outfielder scratched for $ 250,000 currently free agent.

Pablo Olivares outfielder who is still active with regular numbers, was scratched for 400,000 dollars.

Danienger Pérez Venezuelan infielder released in 2020, signed in 2014 for 300,000.

Lisandro Blanco signed for $ 600,000 and released in 2018.

Brayan Emery, Colombian outfielder who is still active, however, with bad numbers in the minors, obtained a $ 500,000 bonus.

Raymundo Moreno signed for $ 600,000 was released in 2021.

Diego Castillo’s and Hoy-Jun Park signed for 1 million, were traded to the Pirates.

Follow us on Google News