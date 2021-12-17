

At least 4 school districts in the country made the decision.

This Friday, some school districts in the United States decided to suspend classes this due day to the threats received 24 hours before through a challenge that went viral on TikTok called “December 17”, where users were invited to carry out shootings or bomb attacks in some schools.

Specific, the districts of California, Texas, Minnesota and Missouri were the ones that decided to suspend classes this day in order not to put anyone’s life at risk; In other districts, the only thing that has been requested is to have a greater police presence near their schools, or they have sent emails to parents explaining that they are already investigating the case.

The TikTok challenge of this dangerous challenge is that some users have warned others that they should not attend school this day because they have learned that there will be shootings or bombings in some schools, thus spreading the word of this situation that has caused alarm in the students, as well as in teachers, principals, parents and authorities.

However, those who are investigating this situation at the moment have come out to say that the threats seem to be credible or real, although others say they do not take things lightly because they did find some evidence that certain schools could be the object of an attack.

While there are no known specific threats against New Jersey schools, the safety of our children is our highest priority and we will work closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation and remain prepared. – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 16, 2021

About this issue, TikTok has already ruled on the matter, ensuring that its experts have not found, so far, any video that really represents a significant threat; however, they are working with law enforcement agencies to analyze the warnings “with the utmost seriousness.”

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

