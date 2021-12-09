12/09/2021 at 18:13 CET

Barça and Madrid will live this Friday at the Palau (9:00 p.m.) the second duel of the season -the first was won by the whites in the final of the Super Cup-, both teams fighting to lead the Euroleague alone after a great start to the competition.

In their particular heads up in Europe, Barça and Madrid have the best record of the competition (11-2), although those of Jasikevicius have maintained the first position thanks to the ‘basketaverage’, with +12.

But finally, that equality will be broken today at the Palau, with this Classic on the fourteenth day that arrives more exciting than ever and with the Blaugrana enclosure that recovers the temperature after a year without fans, that decaffeinated a duel that always arouses passion.

Big show

With a Palau that is expected to be full, and with the two best teams in the competition in this first leg of the Euroleague, a big, intense show is expected, where Barça will try to repeat the success of last season withAndo won both games, first at the Palau (72-72), with a great game from Sergi Martínez, and then at the WiZink Center (76-81).

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

In that match in an empty Palau, the Barça star was not there, Nikola Mirotic, who should lead his own this Friday against a Madrid that arrives at the event with six consecutive victories, although he suffered last week to beat Maccabi (72-70).

Barça also comes to the game after a great victory on the track of the champion, Anadolu Efes (93-95), and five consecutive wins, although with the aftertaste of the defeat at the Palau against Baskonia, yielding to the whites the solo leadership of the Endesa League.

Duels that spark

It will be an intense duel where Mirotic and Yabusele will meet face to face in the position of ‘4’, two players who have been decisive in their teams. The rebound factor will also be key.

Both teams work well on the boards, and whoever masters that facet will have a lot to win.. Rebounding and defending seem like the two premises for both teams to win.

Barça will have a new piece, the Australian Dante Exum, signed this Tuesday and who comes to contribute annotation and defense in the outside position where Saras’s team presents many bejas. We will see what he can contribute in this first great duel in the Euroleague.