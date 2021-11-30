11/30/2021

On at 22:55 CET

Spain you already have, practically assured, your place for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 after thrashing Scotland, second classified in group B in the game on November 30 played at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

With this new triumph of the pupils of Jorge Vilda there are already five victories for the Spanish team in this qualifying phase.

Spain has 15 points with three games to play and they have a comfortable advantage over Scotland, his most immediate persecutor. The repechage is already assured and the first place is very expensive.

CLASSIFICATION OF THE WORLD SPAIN GROUP 2023

Position Country PJ PG PE PP GF GC Points

1

Spain

5

5

0

0

43

0

fifteen

2 Scotland 5 3 1 1 12 11 10 3 Hungary 5 2 0 3 12 14 6 4 Ukraine 4 1 1 2 7 11 4 5 Faroe Islands 5 0 0 5 2 40 0

NOVEMBER 30, 2021

Spain – Scotland: 8-0

Hungary – Ukraine: 4-2

NOVEMBER 25-26, 2021

Spain – Faroe Islands: 12-0

Scotland 1-1 Ukraine

OCTOBER 26, 2021

Ukraine – Spain: 0-6

Faroe Islands – Hungary: 1-7

OCTOBER 21-22, 2021

Ukraine – Faroe Islands: 4-0

Scotland 2-1 Hungary

SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

Hungary – Spain: 0-7

Scotland – Faroe Islands: 7-1

SEPTEMBER 16-17, 2021

Faroe Islands – Spain: 0-10

Hungary – Scotland: 0-2