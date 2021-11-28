The Argentine light champion, the Buenosairean Claudio “Chaíto” Daneff, punished the Salta Antonio “El Bandido” Pérez, until winning by points, in a wide unanimous ruling, after ten rounds, and thus defended his Argentine lightweight title for the first time, in the stellar match of the evening held on Saturday night at the Club Juventud Unida, in Cañuelas, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a new production of Argentina Boxing Promotions, by Mario Margossian, televised live through TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play in its First Boxing cycle.

In a match that dominated from the beginning, Daneff (now 13-2-1, 7 KOs), who was Latin lightweight and super lightweight champion of the World Boxing Council (WBC), handled a courageous Pérez ( 9-3, 2 KOs), N ° 4 in the lightweight Argentine ranking, which ended up receiving a large amount. The champion brought out all his technique and quality, against a rival who never surrendered. But he received too much. With his greater height (1.76 m. Against 1.64), but above all technical quality, precision, speed and movements, he made the challenger suffer. So much so that he sent it to the canvas in the first. After that, with so much impact, he was frustrated. It caused him a discount of one point in the fifth and another in the sixth, by referee Antonio Zaragoza. Everything belonged to the homeowner. He sent it back to the ground in the seventh. “Chaíto” connected everything he wanted. Crossed and ascending to the chin, added to hooks to the ribs. Boxing in attack, backward movement or lateral, he martyred the “Bandit”. Therefore, in the tenth Zaragoza applied a standing count to the challenger. It was a Daneff concert. Only bravery kept him on his feet. For this reason, with the final bell, the crowded stage applauded its champion.

The judges’ cards expressed the difference exhibited, by decreeing: Néstor Savino 100-83, Carlos Villegas 100-86, and Maximiliano Dolce 100-85, all in favor of Daneff.

The course of the fight, round by round

Without letting him settle, Daneff came out with everything. He closed the gap and after filtering his right-handed jab, he landed a precise left-handed uppercut to the chin, which sent Perez to the canvas. After that, the local overwhelmed him. With his crossovers and ascents to his face, it made sense against the ropes. After maintaining his dominance in the second, in the third he repeated two powerful uppercuts to the jaw, added to his hooks to the ribs, which were acknowledged by the challenger. The differences in speed, range and precision were felt. Although Pérez tried to respond, his arrests were outnumbered by the homeowner.

The procedure and superiority remained in favor of “Chaíto.” So much so that in the fifth he fiercely combined up and down. Crossed and ascending to the face, with sharp hooks to the stomach and liver area were repeated. Everything belonged to the champion. Despite his bravery, the challenger received everything. Such was his frustration that his infractions earned him a one-point discount. It would not be everything. Because in the sixth, after further attacks by Daneff, Zaragoza discounted another point from Pérez. In the seventh there would be more. The champion unloaded another burst of crusaders and ascents to the chin, ending with a hook to the liver with which he returned to send him to the ground.

Only the heart kept the “Bandit” in the fight. But the punishment received was a lot. More combinations of uppercuts and crossovers slammed into the challenging face. As much as the defiant tried, he was visibly outmatched. In the ninth and tenth Daneff continued to punish. More than once it stumbled him. At the end, an already nth and powerful combination of lefts to the face made him bounce off the ropes. The standing count from Zaragoza to Pérez. Everything belonged to the champion. For this reason, with the definitive bell, the celebration of the entire public arrived.

At the age of 25, Daneff, who weighed 61,650 kg., Winner of Miguel Antín for the WBC Latin light title, and who defeated Agustín Gerbaldo Kucharski to conquer the WBC Latin super light belt, but his streak was only stopped by Agustín Quintana, He defended for the first time the scepter that he conquered on August 28 when he dethroned Nicolás De León in a broad unanimous decision. Against Pérez (61,200 kg.), Who beat names like Daniel Combi, Jesús Daneff and Facundo Arce, before losing to Juan Carrasco, he got another lucid victory.

Peralta beat Ronner in the semi-star

In the semi-star combat of the night, in the super welterweight category, the rising Buenos Aires Yoel “El Chacal” Peralta (69,650 kg. And 9-1-1, 2 KOs) beat the then undefeated Braian “El Torero” Ronner (69,800 kg. and 4-1-1), on points, in unanimous ruling, after six rounds, after sending him to the ground in the sixth. The judges’ cards were: Marcos Barbero 57-56, Néstor Savino 57-56, and Carolina Mayorquim 58-55.

In a rough confrontation, Peralta, No. 9 in the Argentine welterweight ranking, started something better. He unloaded his long right-handed cross that leaked to the opponent’s chin. However, Ronner responded with his stabbing left crossed to the face. With the process entangled, they fell into moorings. They alternated dominance. At times, Ronner was clearer with his left foot up. However, Peralta struck his deep right to the chin. So much so that in the sixth chapter, the classified took advantage of his opponent’s low guard and unloaded a powerful right cross to the chin, which sent him to the canvas. That fall would end up being decisive, so that the decision was tipped in favor of Yamil Peralta’s younger brother.

Victories of Jesús Daneff, Ayala and Acuña

Beyond the stellar duels, an attractive program completed the night. In the lightweight category, the local Jesús “Chechu” Daneff (59,500 kg. And 9-7-2, 3 KOs) defeated the Paraguayan Javier “El Tiburon” Vázquez (58,900 kg. And 8-11, 6 KOs), by points, in unanimous ruling, after six rounds. The judges’ cards were: Maximiliano Dolce 59-55, Carlos Villegas 58-56, and Carolina Mayorquim 59-55.

In the super welterweight division, missionary Cristian “Azteca” Ayala (69,200 kg. And 6-1-1, 2 KOs) submitted to Buenos Aires Fernando “Itaka” Ruiz (66,300 kg. And 6-12-1, 2 KOs), by points , in a wide unanimous ruling, after six chapters, after sending him to the canvas in the third. The judges’ cards were: Marcos Barbero 60-53, Néstor Savino 60-53, and Carlos Villegas 60-53.

Finally, in super featherweight, the Buenos Aires Kevin Acuña (58,100 kg. And 2-0, 1 KO) accounted for the Chilean debutant Alexander “Zurdo” Domínguez (58,950 kg. And 0-1), by technical knockout in the first episode, after sending him to the ground and referee Emiliano Dávila stopped the lawsuit.

(Photos: First Class Boxing)