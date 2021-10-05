Univision Clauvid Dály is one of the participants of the new season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

During her talent test for the twelfth season of the reality show, the Dominican presented a beauty segment in the company of Migbelis Castellanos, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2018.

After her talent test, the four judges of the competition came to the conclusion that Dály was one of the participants who stood out the most during the presentations of the gala last Sunday, October 3.

Before the approval of the judges, Clauvid Dály won a pass to the Mansion de la Belleza and officially is one of the ten participants who will have to overcome various personal and professional challenges to be crowned as the successor of Castellanos.

Migbelis Castellanos ‘reached out’ to Clauvid Dály in his tutorial on skin care The Dominican gave us a series of tips on skin care, but had to do it using the hands of our current queen. It was a fun challenge, but Clauvid stayed in control of the situation and got a few laughs out of the judges at the end. # NBL2021 #NuestraBellezaLatina SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/ Visit on… 2021-10-04T13: 05: 16Z

Who is Clauvid Dály?

Clauvid Dály, a 20-year-old Dominican, is a recognized beauty queen who was elected Miss Dominican Republic in 2019. Currently, the young woman is residing in the city of Lawrence in Massachusetts.

In her initial audition at NBL, Dály made it known that she was a victim of racism because of her skin color, a difficult experience that strengthened her as a woman to motivate herself to seek new horizons in the United States.

His time at Miss Dominican Republic was a very painful experience

Before the judges of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, Dály made it known that her experience as queen of the Miss Dominican Republic forced her to know racism first-hand.

“I didn’t even know what racism was when I entered (Miss Dominican Republic), I found out it was within that process. It was an experience that later marked me … Today I see the world differently because of what happened to me. I am here because that has to change, people do not have to be afraid of doing what they want to do for things that cannot be changed, “said Dály when speaking about the painful experience of racism that he lived.

“I imagined that everything was going to happen, except that a whole town was going to reject me for seeing me as I look,” said the Dominican.

He dreams of becoming a reference in the television industry

In a promotional video for Nuestra Belleza Latina, Clauvid Dály revealed that he is currently studying Social Communication at university and dreams of working in the Spanish-speaking television industry in the United States.

“I am a student, I am studying Communications in Media and I want to work in television. I want to be proud of being Afro-Latin, proud of wearing this hair, proud of where I come from and where I am going, ”said the participant of the Univision reality show.

He’s an influencer on TikTok

Clauvid Dály is a recognized influencer on the TikTok platform. The profile of the Dominican woman has more than 44 thousand subscribers and her publications have an average of one thousand reproductions per video.

Dály regularly shares content ranging from cooking recipes, inspirational quotes from world-class precedent characters, and even catwalk classes for beauty pageant fans.