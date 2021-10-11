Univision Find out the steps to follow to vote for Clauvid Dály in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Clauvid Dály is one of the ten candidates of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who are in danger of elimination after failing to convince the judges in the first challenge that consisted of presenting a segment of breaking news about a hurricane or fire in the state of Florida.

During the gala this Sunday, October 10, the judges surprised the ten candidates by announcing that they are all in danger of being eliminated from the competition.

The participant of Dominican origin must obtain the majority of votes from viewers in order to continue to the next phase of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

In his report based on a fire south of Miami-Dade, Dály improvised several times and even laughed in front of the cameras when he released the report of what was happening.

“I think it was not bad, but if you tell me that they are going to hire you to make news, I am clear that not because they would say: ‘No, she does not understand what it is. Then go thinking about what they are calling you to do and do not try to do something funny to make us laugh, try to do something that if someone on television sees it, they say: ‘She could do that because she has potential’. For now, they are all promises for the future, ”said Jomari Goyso when evaluating Clauvid Dály’s performance.

How to vote for Clauvid Dály in Nuestra Belleza Latina?

If you want to vote online for Clauvid daly, follow these steps: Enter the official website of Nuestra Belleza Latina, select your photo in the voting area, press “VOTE NOW!” and voila… Your vote will be cast in favor of the participant.

In case you want to vote by phone for Daly, this is what you should do: Call toll free at 1-866-976-2510 and you will be casting a vote in favor of the participant in danger of elimination.

It is important to mention that voting closes in 24 hours, so you must run to vote for Clauvid daly so you can continue in the important competition of Univision.

Rules for voting in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

Voting counts, as long as you are calling from a phone number with an area code within the 50 states of the country. As for online voting, anyone can cast a vote within the 50 states of the country. Residents of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can only cast their votes through the official Univision website. Although it is true that voting closes within 24 hours from the end of the transmission of each Nuestra Belleza Latina gala, the name of the saved candidate will be revealed during the transmission next Sunday. You can only vote ten times online or over a phone line. The audience can vote ten times for the same candidate who wants to save or can sandwiches between the two participants in danger of elimination. The audience can vote by phone for free, although airtime or roaming charges may apply. Contact your local provider to find out if extra fees may apply for calling Nuestra Belleza Latina toll-free lines. While it is true that online voting is free through the Nuestra Belleza Latina website, users may receive additional rates on their monthly mobile phone plan for using the data plan. Although the Nuestra Belleza Latina telephone voting system is designed to receive calls in mass candidates, it may occasionally fail due to the number of calls. The production of the reality show is not responsible for errors caused during the voting.