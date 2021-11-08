Univision Clauvid Dály was very hurt after the surprise elimination of Nuestra Belleza Latina

This Sunday the spirits in Nuestra Belleza Latina were quite high, after the name of the 6 semifinalists of the 12th season of the Telemundo reality show was revealed, which ended up leaving Clauvid Dály, one of the arch-favorites to win, as eliminated.

And after Adal Ramones announced that Génesis Suero was the saved contestant and that the former Miss Dominican Republic had to say “goodbye” to the competition, the young woman opened her heart and honestly confessed that the decision left her very affected.

The beautiful Dominican, who was also one of the best of her final gala, which ended up annoying the fans for the sudden elimination, confessed that the announcement made her feel very bad.

Visibly affected and trying to breathe and manage her emotions, at the end of the show Clauvid spoke with the Nuestra Belleza Latina page on Instagram, and there she had no qualms about confessing that her departure from the program fell like a bucket of cold water.

“Here I am… today I left the competition. What does it feel like? … it feels horrible, obviously, it feels super horrible, “said Clauvid, who from the beginning of the show had a battalion of fans who gave her as a sure finalist to compete for the crown held by Migbelis Castellanos.

Despite her pain, the Dominican mentioned that having passed through Nuestra Belleza Latina will be an experience that will never erase from her mind and heart.

“It was a wonderful experience. I think the public got to know me a little more, and I loved that, the truth is that it did, ”said the young queen.

In the middle of his relief, Clauvid also had a moment to talk about his companions, and only had beautiful words for them and asked them to enjoy to the fullest until the last moment.

“The message I send to my colleagues is that they enjoy it, that they enjoy it, and there is a little left… semifinal, final. They are going to crown a new queen and the opportunity to reach that moment is what is most important, what weighs the most, “said the Dominican, who in her last outing looked impeccable, like a Miss Universe. “Enjoy it … get up at 5 in the morning and not super late, because that’s what it’s all about, that energy that is put into the show.”

Likewise, the former beauty queen confessed that her time on the show leaves her with beautiful memories and great experiences on TV.

“I take new partners, experiences, new friends … experience yes, and I learned a lot about television, I have a new vision of life too, of growth, and the truth is that I will never forget that,” concluded the now eliminated contestant .

Tell us what you think of the removal of Clauvid.