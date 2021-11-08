Univision The removal of Clauvid generated a lot of annoyance in networks

Since the beautiful Clauvid Dály came to compete in season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina, with her beauty, class, and those wonderful curls, as well as her professionalism, distinction and handling of cameras, the young woman soon became one of the spoiled girls of the followers of the Univisión program.

That is why his elimination from the program on Sunday evening, not only left many with their mouths open, but also generated a wave of annoyance among viewers, who still do not give credit that one of the favorites to win the reality show has been sent home, just the night she had a perfect performance.

Soon social networks began to talk about the sudden elimination of the Dominican, and several Hagtash trends were created on the decision of the judges, showing that many netizens agreed that the elimination of the young woman was not only unfair but even blatant.

The Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram itself witnessed the fury of the program’s fans who expressed their frustration at Clauvid’s elimination, with all kinds of comments in which opposition to the judges’ ruling was evident.

“Queeeeeee”, “No but what is this 🙄🙄🙄”, “It is not fair”, “That is not valid”, “Clauvid nooooo”, “I was frozen by clau, I think she gave her best 🙌❤️” and ” Clauvid was the best of the night and is he leaving? ”Were some of the comments made by the annoying fans.

And it is that in addition to the elimination of Clauvid, what the followers of the Univisión reality criticized the most is that it has been disqualified over Genesis Suero, whom most thought they were going to eliminate.

Even Genesis herself revealed at the time of hearing the jury’s decision that she could not believe that she was the saved contestant.

Other fans of the program showed a greater degree of annoyance, and described the decision of the judging panel as a “robbery” and several said from now that they will not turn on the television on Univision on Sunday, because they do not share what happened with Clauvid.

“I will not @ see it again”, “It is a Theft”, “Fatal decision” and “What a disaster, if I stop seeing this”, some annoying fans commented.

After leaving the show, Clauvid confessed to being also impressed by the decision and revealed to have felt very bad.

“What does it feel like? … it feels horrible, obviously, it feels super horrible,” said the former Miss Dominican Republic, who despite not being on the program anymore, left a mark among her fans, who still can’t stop crying its elimination.

