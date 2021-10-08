Olive oil is much more versatile than you think. Not only is it a food with great nutritional value, but it is also a great ally in cleaning tasks. Pay attention to these tricks that will surprise you.

The cleaning section of the supermarket is full of all kinds of household products, from generic to more specific. However, sometimes home remedies are just as effective, with the advantage that we already have them at home and we don’t have to spend extra money.

We have talked to you on numerous occasions about different ingredients that we all have at home that are powerful cleaners. White vinegar and baking soda are the most popular, but they are not the only ones: lemon, toothpaste, hydrogen peroxide, mouthwash or even Coca-Cola will surprise you with their effectiveness.

Today we are going to talk to you about another very common ingredient that can help you with cleaning tasks. It’s about olive oil, a product that not only has great nutritional value, but is also an excellent ally for household chores.

Caring for the wood is one of the most interesting properties of olive oil. It is ideal for removing moisture marks left by glasses on furniture, as well as for nourishing wood, hiding scratches and giving it shine.

You can apply it to both furniture and floors, and it is perfect for protecting cutting boards or wooden kitchen utensils. You just have to put a few drops on the surfaces and rub gently with a microfiber cloth.

Another practical use of olive oil is that it rvery effective in removing paint stains from any surface, such as floors or even skin. It also serves to remove glue residue or easily remove labels from mason jars.

Polishing stainless steel olive oil is another use you can give olive oil at home. Put a few drops on the surface, rub gently in circular movements with a microfiber cloth and you will see how good it looks.

You can too cleaning and polishing your leather or fur garments. Apply with a cloth directly and then wipe with a clean, dry cloth to remove excess oil.