Despite the fact that Black Friday is a few days away, Amazon has already activated thousands of offers that will run until the 26th or while supplies last.

As almost every year, Amazon has not wanted to wait for Black Friday to activate a good part of the offers in its store, and it is that little by little it is becoming common that many products have been reduced in price for weeks.

Of all, the ones with the most stock and the most ambitious prices are those from Amazon, that is, Echo speakers with Alexa, all kinds of accessories for home automation or Kindle ebook readers.

Virtually the entire Amazon catalog has been lowered in price, and in some cases in surprising amounts, a good opportunity to take one more step towards a totally smart home, for example.

We have selected the most interesting Amazon bargains in this preview of Black Friday.

Smart Plug for € 12.99

This WiFi socket will allow you to program the on and off of appliances and devices. In addition, it also has a countdown mode and is compatible with Alexa.

This WiFi plug is Amazon’s own, and that is an important plus because it means that its configuration with Alexa is much easier than in other models.

It costs 14.99 euros and allows you, for example, to turn off or on devices remotely or to set on and off schedules and routines.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen for € 18.99

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

This is by far the cheapest of all smart speakers with Alexa, and right now it does not even reach 20 euros in price.

It is available on sale in all its colors, but there is something you should keep in mind: as Black Friday approaches, shipping times are likely to increase, arriving in 1-2 months, as happened last year.

Fire TV Stick Lite for € 22.99

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an Alexa remote, although without volume buttons, integrated.

As an alternative to the Chromecast, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick, which offer similar features and in no case depend on the mobile, but on its own remote control.

There are several models for sale, but the cheapest of all is the Lite, especially now that it is reduced to only 18.99 euros.

If you have an old TV and want to give it a leap in quality, this is an affordable way to do it.

Echo Dot 4th Gen for € 29.99

The new generation of Amazon’s best-selling smart speaker comes with a revamped spherical design. This new look has also optimized the sound amplification, which is now better distributed.

Although the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is much cheaper, there are reasons to pay a little more and get the 4th Gen one. For starters, the difference is now only 10 euros.

For the 30 euros it costs, this model offers a much better sound, especially thanks to its spherical design.

Like all the other Echos on sale for Black Friday, it is priced the same in all its colors.

Fire TV Stick 4K for € 33.99 and model with WiFi 6 for € 38.99

The most powerful streaming application player from Amazon, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision and twice as fast.

Here are two products that are practically identical, the Fire TV Stick compatible with 4K resolution, considerably more powerful than their smaller brothers.

The main difference is that the 33.99 euro model does not have WiFi 6 and the 38.99 euro model does. If you already have a router with WiFi 6 or you just want to be ahead of the future, the price difference is small enough to buy the Max model.

Echo Auto for € 39.99

Smart car speaker that Alexa brings to your vehicle. It offers you all the functions of the voice assistant and allows you to play streaming music and other content through the speakers.

This is Amazon’s smart speaker, but oriented towards cars, in case you want Alexa to give you directions on the routes to follow, traffic or weather.

In addition, it connects to your mobile to have internet, so you can use it to listen to music on Spotify or digital radio, among other things.

Now low and a lot of price to stay at 39.99 euros.

Echo Show 5 for € 44.99

This Amazon smart speaker has a 5 “touch screen, dual HD camera, Alexa, and various smart functions that it shares with other speakers in the company’s catalog.

Recently renovated this year, it is already practically half the price, for a mere 45 euros.

It is one of the best smart speakers on the market, as it has a small 5 “screen that allows you to watch videos and also use it practically as a digital photo frame.

With it you can do the same as with any of the Echos, but also with a video call function.

Fire HD8 for € 79.99

There is life beyond the iPad, although the Android world is usually divided between quite powerful models and other much more basic tablets, designed simply to consume content.

Amazon has several for sale, one of them the Fire HD 8, which has an 8-inch HD screen and Fire OS as the operating system, Android, although without Google Play.

Now it costs 79.99 euros in the version with 32GB, a good bargain if you are looking for a support to watch video.

Kindle for € 69.99

Kindle with integrated front light

This is one of the advance offers for Black Friday, especially if you are a lover of reading.

This is probably the best-selling ebook reader in history, the Kindle, also in its latest version, which has a backlit screen to read at night.

It costs only 69.99 euros, its lowest price.

Fire HD 10 for € 129.99

Taking a big leap in terms of screen size, Amazon has put its first 10 “tablet on sale in 2021. It is a much more suitable size to work and interact with elements of the screen.

Its price is 129 euros, a modest reduction from the 149 euros that it usually costs.

It should be noted that in addition to the size, it also has a somewhat more powerful processor than the 8-inch model.

Kindle Oasis (2019) for € 189.99

Amazon’s best Paperwhite display now comes with adjustable warm light. It also includes water resistance, WiFi connectivity, slim design and 8 GB of internal memory.

Amazon completely dominates the ebook sector, and it does so not only because it has the main book store in this format but also because it sells the best readers on the market.

Among its entire catalog of Kindle readers, the best of all is the Oasis (also the most expensive). Now it is on sale for 189 euros, no less than 50 euros off.

