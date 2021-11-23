In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best canceling headphones of recent years are from Huawei, the FreeBuds Pro, which also have a very attractive design.

Wireless headphones of the True Wireless type have already taken over practically the entire audio market, mainly because they are more comfortable than other alternatives, but also because their prices have plummeted in recent years, even if we talk about models with Noise Cancellation.

Of all those that exist, today there are some in particular, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which Amazon has on offer at the lowest price in its history, for only 99 euros. It is one of the most important sales of the countdown to Black Friday, which despite the fact that it will be next Friday the 26th, already has thousands of products reduced in price.

This bargain also stands out because it affects the three colors in which they are available:

As we have been able to subject them to analysis, we can also affirm that their virtues are many. They are quite good in terms of sound quality both for listening to music and for video calls and calls, with a customization option in their application, which is on iOS and Android.

One of the premium details they have is that they have wireless charging in their case, something that in the case of other brands forces the user to go through the box to buy a special case, but not here, and for a price lower than 100 euros.

There is no doubt that with this sale they are probably the best cheap Bluetooth headphones you can buy, although it is not known how long the offer will last. In theory, until Black Friday proper, but the units may be sold out sooner.

They are a very economical alternative and with ANC to other models that are perhaps more famous but do not offer features that make them worthy of that difference in price, as is the case with the AirPods Pro.

To top it all, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account.

