Heart attack day in Merlin Properties. The company celebrated this Monday afternoon a extraordinary board of directors to discuss the continuity of its founder and CEO, Ismael clemente, which has been in a tough confrontation with the first shareholder, Santander (22% of the capital) for months. Finally, the situation has been stalled and the parties have agreed to “initiate a governance reform process” of the company.

“The board of directors, its president and its CEO reiterate their mutual respect and their express decision to implement precise mechanisms and concrete measures for management in accordance with the best governance of society,” reads the statement from the first Spanish real estate company sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) early in the evening.

The events have been precipitated after ‘Expansión’ and ‘El Confidencial’ have published that in the last meetings of the council the discrepancies had sharpened and that Santander already tried to promote the dismissal of Clemente without success in the last meeting of the body of government. Merlin shares have been the ones that have fallen the most this Monday in the Ibex 35, with a decline of 6.34%, and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has asked the company for explanations about the news that appeared.

During the afternoon, Clemente’s departure was almost certain. So much so that, according to some sources, the bank would have even promoted the election as his successor of the independent director Juan Maria Aguirre. Other sources, however, pointed out that the decision would probably not be known this Monday but rather would open a process to elect the new first executive of the real estate a little later.

Months of crashes

The group of directors mobilized around Santander, who holds the non-executive presidency of Merlin through Javier García-Carranza, has long considered that Clemente does not conform to the management standards that they considered necessary for a listed company listed on the Ibex 35. In his opinion, his performance is overly personalistic, making relevant decisions without submitting them to the consideration of the board, in addition to blaming it for having a salary they understand excessive for the size of Merlin. The still CEO, on the other hand, has long suspected that the confrontation hides the intention of the bank chaired by Ana Botín de take control of the company without throwing an opa nor pay a control premium.

Clemente, in fact, gave clues in a recent APIE event that his departure could be close, but also that he hoped to decide it himself and not have it imposed on him. “It is evident to all that I will not be here all my life. I am beginning to notice that it is being imported to the corporate world worst of politics, a primacy of form over substance, of image over content, a ease for bending and lying Unfit for the corporate world, where everything has to fit together because there is an accounting behind it. When I can’t take it anymoreWhen I go home, I will take with me a very positive experience (of his relationship with the media), “he said.

Staff support

If his resignation had been confirmed, a good part of the first executive line with which he created Merlin in 2014 would probably have left the company together with Clemente. In a forceful and very unusual gesture, the management team and 185 workers (of the 222 with which 2020 closed) have signed a statement entitled “no to corporate feudalism” in which they show their “unconditional support” to the CEO and the other executive director, Miguel Ollero.

“Merlin doesn’t deserve abusive and feudal behaviors by minority shareholders who intend to exercise majority control, stealing their participation in decision-making from the rest of the shareholders, saving in this way the payment of the premium correspondent. If any shareholder wishes to control Merlin, they must make the corresponding public offer and pay the other shareholders the fair market value. Our management team will look after the interests of society until the end, with the support of the staff. We will not give in to abuse“They say in the statement.