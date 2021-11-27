With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound.

Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.

On Friday, it seemed as if the Tar Heels were going to take care of their part. With a late field goal, they went up nine points with just over two minutes left on the clock. That’s when disaster struck for both UNC and, by proxy, Clemson.

A blown coverage led to a 64-yard Wolfpack touchdown and then NC State recovered the onside kick. After a slew of Tar Heels penalties, they scored another touchdown with a receiver “mossing” a UNC defender. North Carolina then couldn’t find the end zone in the minute remaining, thus giving NC State the win and eliminating Clemson.

Clemson football fans torch UNC Tar Heels for blowing Tigers’ chances

Needless to say, Clemson football fans – a group that has no love for UNC anyway – were none too pleased with the Tar Heels.

UNC how do y’all lose this game!?! – # 23 8-3 Clutch Sports: Clemson (@ClutchSports_CU) November 27, 2021

I will never in my life cheer for the Tar Heels again. That UNC team with the all time choke job. Worse than UGA, worse than the Falcons. Absolute choke https://t.co/Wr59CRWB1S – Fifth Quarter Clemson (@FQClemson) November 27, 2021

The Tar Heels are putting a dagger in the hearts of Clemson fans right now. – Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) November 27, 2021

Okay Clemson fans, you know officially have next weekend open. NC State wins a crazy game over UNC to officially eliminate Clemson from the ACC Atlantic Division race. Tigers reign over the ACC ends at six years. The ACC will have a new champion this year | #Clemson – Will Vandervort (@steelerwill) November 27, 2021

UNC biggest collapse of the yr. Mack Brown and staff have a lot of work ahead of them. – The Clemson Dude (@allin_dude) November 27, 2021

Clemson lost its ACC Championship hopes because UNC couldn’t sustain a 9-point lead with under 2 minutes to go. – Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) November 27, 2021

UNC does not have a winning culture… and Players who commit there over Clemson don’t care about winning IMO – Patrick Toates (@ToatesMcgotes) November 27, 2021

Imagine sending your kid to UNC over Clemson 🤦‍♂️ – Adam (@ adam_metts24) November 27, 2021

Heels give up 13 points in 26 seconds and blow game to WolfPack. More reasons to hate UNC – Clemson Buzzz (@ClemsonBuzzz) November 27, 2021

UNC, if Clemson fans didn’t hate you already they will forever now. – M. Ryan Hayes (@rockhillvalley) November 27, 2021

On one hand, there’s an argument that Clemson should’ve taken care of business earlier in the season to avoid this situation in the first place. On the other, North Carolina had no business losing that game.

No matter what, though, Tigers fans probably have a reason to be upset. With that said, there is probably no one more upset that the Tar Heels and their fans after watching a rivalry win that was 98 percent in the bag fall apart so quickly.

