Clemson vs. South Carolina live stream, odds, TV channel and the radio networks for the hometown call of the Palmetto Bowl for Tigers and Gamecocks fans.

College football fans will be treated to one of the most exhilarating in-state rivalries in college football. The Clemson Tigers will be venturing from Clemson to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The annual Clemson-South Carolina game is known as the “Palmetto Bowl,” named for South Carolina’s iconic state tree displayed on its state flag. Since 1896, this will be the 118th time Clemson and South Carolina have played one another, with Clemson having the distinct historical advantage.

Clemson leads the rivalry 71-42-4, and the Tigers have won the last six straight matchups. Last year, the anticipated game was canceled due to the COVID scheduling that only saw teams play conference schedules.

In this year’s edition, South Carolina has a chance of ending Clemson’s win streak. South Carolina has vastly improved in the first year of Shane Beamer’s tenure, while Clemson has been vulnerable with three losses this year. Though Clemson’s defense has been one of the best in the nation and the offense showed signs of getting back to what they are used to against Wake Forest last weekend.

Clemson vs. South Carolina odds and betting pick Week 13

WynnBET’s Week 13 NCAA odds has Clemson favored by 10.5 points and the over / under is set at 42.

What channel is the Clemson vs. South Carolina game on?

The Clemson vs. South Carolina game today will be broadcast on SEC Network at 7:30 pm (ET).

Clemson vs. South Carolina live stream

Today’s Clemson vs. South Carolina game can be streamed live on fuboTV.

Clemson next game and schedule

The Tigers’ Nov. 27 game against the South Carolina Gamecocks is their final game of the regular season. If they win and NC State and Wake Forest lose, they’ll play in the ACC Championship Game.

South Carolina next game and schedule

The Gamecocks’ Nov. 27 game against the Clemson Tigers is their final game of the regular season. They are bowl-eligible and await their bowl game to be announced on Dec. 5.

Clemson radio network

To listen live to Clemson’s game against South Carolina, click here for the Clemson radio network information.

South Carolina radio network

To listen live to South Carolina’s game against Clemson, click here for the South Carolina radio network information.

