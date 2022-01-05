In 2020 it was revealed that Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) would give life to Cleopatra, Egyptian ruler who lived in the 1st century BC, and who was played by the legendary Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra – 52%, from 1963. The actress’s fans were happy for the news, because she is very The idea that the real character was a very beautiful woman was widespread, but what else can Gadot bring to the project besides her beauty?

So far the former Israeli model has only been featured in DC Comics movies where she plays Wonder Woman, as well as Netflix’s action comedy Red Alert – 63%, so the Cleopatra movie is an opportunity for her to play. Show if you really have a talent to live up to the role.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gadot spoke about his career, and in addition to admitting that his cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” was a bad idea and was in very bad taste, he gave a brief preview of what to expect from Cleopatra, and ensures that only physical beauty will not be exploited:

I can’t reveal much, but I can tell you that we are going to celebrate the story of Cleopatra. We’re going to show not only how sexy and attractive she was, but also how strategic and smart, and the impact she had and still has on the world we live in today. I’ve seen every Cleopatra movie throughout history, but I feel like we’re telling the story the world needs to hear now.

The project was originally run by Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman – 92% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, but in 2021 it was announced that it would be replaced by Kari Skogland, who became known for being in charge of Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, but who also directed episodes for series like The Handmaid’s Tale – 80%, The Punisher – 60%, Penny Dreadful – 100% and Vikings – 90%.

The reason for Jenkins’ departure, according to Deadline, was that the director wants to focus on Wonder woman 3, to fix the mess that was Wonder Woman 1984Although it was successful on HBO Max, it was not well received by critics and fans. In addition, the filmmaker is engaged to Lucasfilm to take over Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, although it was announced not long ago that the project was also delayed. Jenkins, on the other hand, continues as producer of the film of Cleopatra

In addition to the controversy over the song of “Imagine”, Gal gadot was involved in controversy after announcing that she would play Cleopatra, since she is Israeli and will play an Egyptian character. When the news broke, he was also reproached for having been part of the Israeli armed forces, and the historian Sameera khanhe wrote on Twitter “Shame on Gal Gadot. Your country steals the land from the Arabs and you steal their roles in movies ”.

Historical fidelity is not something that characterizes Hollywood, it is enough to remember all the biblical epics that occurred in the Golden Age, among which the Ten Commandments – 94% and Ben-Hur – stand out. 88%, who had a cast of white people. Even in recent productions like Mary Magdalene – 49%, we had a disciple of Jesus played by Rooney Mara, who is far from looking like a Middle Eastern.

As for Gadot, we hope that the work that goes into the script and the production is so good that it makes us forget that the casting was not the best. The actress will return as Wonder Woman in a few years for the third installment of the saga dedicated to the superheroine, and according to rumors we will see her in The Flash, which opens this year.

