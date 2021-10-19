LAS VEGAS (Oct. 18, 2021) – Cleveland native Abdullah Mason is set to take the boxing world by storm. The lightweight prodigy, who many insiders called the brightest talent in the American amateur system, is wasting no time. At age 17, Mason, part of the Mason Brothers family of fighters, signed a professional contract with Top Rank and will turn pro in a four-round match on Friday, November 5 on the Mikaela Mayer-Maiva Hamadouche undercard in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (LIVE on ESPN +).

Mason, who is managed by James Prince and co-promoted by Antonio Leonard Promotions, won the National Youth Olympic Games in 2017, the Eastern Regional Open in 2017 and 2018, and the Youth Open in 2018 and 2019. In April , won a National Youth Boxing Title, cementing his status as one of the jewels in the country’s fighter crown. He concluded his amateur career with approximately 65 wins in 80 fights.

“Abdullah Mason is one of the most electrifying young fighters I have ever seen, a 17-year-old who is ready to be a sensational pro,” said legendary Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. “He has stood his ground in the fight against the best professionals in the world, and everyone I have spoken to praises his talent and work ethic. It takes a special kind of child to become such a young professional, and I have no doubt that he will be up to the task. “

Mason said: “I want to thank Bob Arum, Top Rank, James Prince, Antonio Leonard and my family for this incredible honor. My father and I thought it was the right time to take the next step. “

Mason, who recently moved to Las Vegas with his family, has faced fighters like Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson and Darwin Price. Trained by his father, Valiant Mason, he has four brothers, all boxers: Amir, 24, Adel, 22, Abdurrahman, 19, and Ibrahim, 15.

“My family is a great team. They keep us on track, ”said Abdullah Mason. “We are always in the gym. We all have fun, but we push each other to the limit.

“Las Vegas is the capital of boxing, so we wanted to come here and follow in the footsteps of all the world champions before us. We came here to train with the best fighters in the world. Being in an environment like this generates champions. And with the team behind me, I know that one day I will be world champion ”.