

José Ramírez (left) celebrates with Roberto Pérez (right) after scoring in the race for Cleveland.

The team of Cleveland of the MLB that from 2022 will change its name from Indians to Guardians, has already made the first moves of the offseason, which stand out for having to do with Latino players, among them, the current leader of the team, the Dominican José Ramírez.

The Cleveland Guardians kicked off the offseason by exercising José Ramírez’s contract option who will now stay on the team for 2022, in exchange for $ 12 million.

For its part, the other movement made by Cleveland is not so positive, and it is that has decided to reject the option for the next season of Puerto Rican receiver Roberto Pérez, which was worth $ 7 million.

José Ramírez shone with Cleveland in 2021

The 29-year-old third baseman, José Ramírez, left a .266 batting average with 32 doubles, five triples, 36 home runs, 103 RBIs, 111 scored, and 27 stolen bases in 2021.

At the same time, finished the harvest in fourth place in the American League in stolen bases, scored and in sixth place in OPS (.893).

Notably, throughout MLB, only Ramírez and Japan’s Shohei Ohtani had at least 35 homers, 100 RBIs, 100 runs scored and 25 stolen bases in 2021.

The Quisqueyano is just the ninth player in Major League Baseball history to reach these figures in multiple seasons.

Roberto Pérez from more to less

For his part, the Puerto Rican player Roberto Pérez, who was a revelation in 2019 by hitting 24 homers, has not been able to perform at the expected level in the last two seasons, so the ninth of the American League Center has decided to cut their relationship.

The 32-year-old receiver, played just over half of Cleveland’s games in the 2020 shortened season and only 30 percent of the team’s games in 2021.

In the event that Pérez does not reach an agreement with another organization, Cleveland has expressed interest in renewing his contract, but at a lower salary.

