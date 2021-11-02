11/02/2021 at 07:10 CET

The dominance in the inside game of the pivot Jarrett Allen, who contributed a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds, allowed the Cleveland Cavaliers to surprise the day in the NBA by beating the Charlotte Hornets on the road 110-113 .

The victory closed on a positive note the Cavaliers’ five-game road trip with a 4-4 record so far this season.

Finnish power forward Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, Darius Garland had 16 touchdowns – including two free throws with 14.9 seconds remaining – and the Cavaliers set their mark on 3-2 away from home.

The Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio came out of reserve with the Cavaliers and played 25 minutes in which he continued without having his best scoring inspiration by remaining with just five goals, but he did stand out in the direction of the game after distributing eight assists.

Rubio made 1 of 7 shots from the field, including a two-shot triple and hit 2-4 from the personnel line. He also captured a defensive rebound, recovered two balls, lost three, put a block and committed a personal foul.

Point guard LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and guard Terry Rozier added another 23 for Charlotte, who overcame a poor first half to cut a 17-point deficit to just two in the fourth quarter but failed to turn around.

The Cavaliers took advantage of eight turnovers from Charlotte in the first quarter to take a partial 21-40 lead. At halftime, the Hornets had 13 losses that translated into 22 points for Cleveland.

But the Hornets stayed in the fight and with seven minutes remaining, they were down 84-101 and began the comeback attempt.

Charlotte came within two points on a Rozier layup with 20 seconds left, but Garland helped seal the Cavaliers’ win with two free throws he scored.