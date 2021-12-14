Theaters are going to be crazy for Marvel Studios fans this week as Spider-Man: No Road Home hits theaters, but as it makes its debut, it is clear that it will be the highest grossing film. In what encompasses the pandemic era and perhaps even surpasses other projections prior to the current health situation, there are still other films that remain stable in their place, receiving other family premieres with a positive start.

Charm – 98%, from Disney, has already closed its third week on the billboard and has remained at the top of the box office in Mexico – of course this will be its last week as the leader – and while enjoying its stability with the story of a magical family Latin American, receives other tapes directed to the infantile public, although also they result of the familiar taste in general. Among these are Clifford, the big red dog – 70% and Sing 2 – 50%.

Clifford is a film that combines live-action with some animation techniques, and is the adaptation of a series of children’s books written by Norman Bridwell and published by the Scholastic Corporation publishing house in the United States around 1963. Later its success would expand around the world thanks to the animated series transmitted by Discovery Kids between 2003 and 2006. Now it is the turn to capture the attention of the new generations with the adventures of the giant dog and his friend Emily Elizabeth.

According to Canacine’s weekly analysis, which this time covers from December 6 to 12, it was animated films that took over the box office – with the exception of La casa Gucci – 73% -. First of all, it remains Charm with $ 14.8 million raised last week and a cumulative of $ 86.8 million since its premiere. In addition, it received 235.9 thousand new attendees for a total of 1.4 million.

Clifford, The Big Red Dog showed a remarkable recovery during its second week on the card, finishing second with $ 11.8 million and a total of $ 16.4 million after having debuted in the last places of the box office; in total, it has registered 263.2 thousand attendees in its rooms. Still in third place, the film starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver has managed to remain stable with $ 8.6 million raised over the past week.

Now, the Ridley Scott drama has amassed $ 56 million in revenue, welcoming 95,000 new attendees and a total of 675 since its premiere. In the fourth position he debuts Sing 2 with revenues that register $ 8.5 million and 124.5 thousand viewers. Ghostbusters: The Legacy – 88%, meanwhile, have slipped to fifth place with $ 8.3 million raised over the past seven days, a total of $ 118.5 million, and 1.8 million room attendees overall.

The sixth place is King Richard: a winning family – 88% with its $ 19.4 million and 250.9 thousand viewers for two weeks. Finally, one of the films that is positioning itself as one of the favorites of the next awards season has won the applause of the critics, however, its impact at the box office is too low, registering in Mexico just $ 2.9 million since its premiere last week, and 35 thousand attendees.

