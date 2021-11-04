11/04/2021 at 09:04 CET

The soundtrack created by the song of the birds is increasingly silent and less varied due to the decrease in species due to climate changeaccording to a study that has reconstructed for the first time on a large scale the soundscapes created by birds in more than 200,000 specific places in the last 25 years.

The work, published on Tuesday in the journal ‘Nature Communications’, has developed a new technique that combines bird tracking data obtained through citizen science observations, with recordings of individual species in the open air.

The study concludes that the soundtrack of nature generated by birds, which has already been shown to improve people’s physical health and psychological well-being, is increasingly simple and not very heterogeneous.

The investigation, which has reconstructed the soundscapes of more than 200,000 sites in Europe and North America, has been directed by Simon Butler, from the University of East Anglia (Great Britain), with the participation of Lluís Brotons, CSIC researcher at CREAF.

Brotons attributes the widespread decline in the birds’ biodiversity and sound intensity primarily to changes in the composition of their communities.

“The result indicates that, due to the decrease in bird species, the acoustic structure of natural soundscapes generated by birds is increasingly simple and not very heterogeneous,” according to Brotons.

These results suggest that the soundtrack composed by nature is getting “quieter”.

According to the researchers, “One of the fundamental pathways through which humans engage with nature is in chronic decline, with potentially broad implications for human health and well-being.”

In the reconstruction of historical soundscapes, in which ornithologists and scientists from centers and institutes in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, France, Holland, Norway, Poland, Romania, Switzerland and the Czech Republic have participated, they have used data from annual bird counts from the North American Breeding Bird Survey and Pan-European Common Bird Monitoring Scheme enclaves.

These data have been combined with the recordings of more than a thousand species of Xeno Canto, a comprehensive online database that makes the chirping and singing of birds from all over the world available.

The acoustic characteristics of these soundscapes were then measured using four indices designed to measure the distribution of acoustic energy across frequencies and time. These indices are related to the complexity and variety of the songs in the species, and quantify the diversity and intensity of each soundscape as a whole.

The researchers say that the relationship between changes in the structure of bird communities and the characteristics of the resulting soundscape is not easy to predict.

“We hear more than we see birds”

For Brotons, “given that people hear more than we see birds, it is likely that the lower quality of the natural soundscapes make us notice more the impact of the current reduction in the bird population& rdquor ;.

The researchers cite as an example the loss of a species like the willow warbler, which sings a rich and intricate song, which likely has a greater impact on the complexity of the soundscape than the loss of a shrill corvid or gull species.

Dr Catriona Morrison, a postdoctoral researcher at the College of Biological Sciences at the University of East Anglia, said: ‘Unfortunately, we are going through a global environmental crisis and we know that the diminishing connection between people and nature may be contributing to these kinds of things, ”said Dr. Morrison.

“As we collectively become less aware of our natural environment, we also begin to notice or worry less about its deterioration. Studies like ours aim to raise awareness of these losses in a tangible, identifiable way and demonstrate their potential impact on human well-being.

Main photo: Bee-eaters couple. Photo: SEO

Reference report: DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-26488-1. www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-26488-1

It may interest you: A study links the abundance of birds to people’s happiness