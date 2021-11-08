11/08/2021

Act. At 10:17 CET

When we think of him climate change and in their reasons we do not usually notice that the food industry is one of the most polluting of all. Many of the most common foods in our pantries they are real bombs as far as resources and emissions are concerned.

These are five of the most polluting … and they are very common:

Rice

More than half of the world’s population consumes it as a staple food according to the United Nations. Yes indeed, it’s quite a troublesome crop by the level of water it consumes and by the amount of methane and nitrous oxide generated by microorganisms that grow in irrigated soil.

Cheese

It is the third food of the meat and dairy industry that produces the most CO2. Specifically 13.5 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions for each kilogram ingested. It seems not, but each kilogram of cheese takes around 10 liters of milk, with the obvious polluting consequences.

Butter

Like cheese, butter is responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases. For every kilo of production, 12 kilograms of CO2 are generated, and its preparation involves a lot of energy.

Avocado

Every year they come to Europe, especially from Mexico, 400,000 and 500,000 tons of avocado per year, which causes a great impact on climate change. The distribution of this fruit emits more than 846.36 grams of CO2 per year.

Meat

It is nothing that is not already known. It is the most polluting food on the planet since some statistics indicate that it is responsible for 14.5% of all greenhouse gas emissions, that is, about 7.1 million gigatons of CO2. Crazy.