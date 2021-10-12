In the present time it is almost impossible for social networks to forget some comments made by Hollywood stars. When a famous person makes statements that go against the current, they are easily condemned and canceled by Internet users, perhaps forever ruining their reputation in the eyes of industry studios. Clint Eastwood has come under fire for the unveiling of a 1973 comment that has been flagged as racism against Native Americans.

Many still remember (or perhaps there are not so many) that episode at the 45th Academy Awards, when the Native American actress, Sacheen littlefeather, turned down took the stage to turn down the Best Actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando, who was nominated for his memorable performance in The Godfather – 99%. The protest of Marlon focused on the misrepresentation of Native people in the Hollywood industry, as well as the occupation of Wounded Knee at the time. Littlefeather it was cheered and also booed by the public; shortly after, Eastwood went on stage to say the following:

I don’t know if I should present this award on behalf of all the cowboys killed in all of John Ford’s westerns over the years.

This fact became viral in networks thanks to the user’s publication @rafaelshimunov, whose video about that night has been reproduced more than 1.5 million times and obtained more than 34 thousand likes.

1973: Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather booed (and celebrated) by Hollywood at the Oscars before she was mocked by Clint Eastwood and nearly physically assaulted by John Wayne, simply for asking that indigenous peoples not be dehumanized in the movies.

In the comments of the Twitter post we can observe a huge rejection of the words of Clint eastwoodHowever, other people maintain that the actor only made a joke in the middle of the gala. In one way or another, the 91-year-old interpreter has become the target of negative criticism, it is worth wondering if he is aware of them or is rather far removed from social networks.

The present tense is very different from 1973, obviously. In those years, the Hollywood industry did not care at all about Native Americans, much less about the representation of other minorities. In 2021 we can observe a change in paradigms and now we have series and films in which diversity is a fundamental part, perhaps the most important part. Notable studios such as Netflix, Marvel Studio or Lucasfilm have given special relevance to the subject, promoting productions with talent and diverse staff in which everyone is represented and heard. The audience feels a special affinity for stories that include reflections of themselves, narrating the struggles and grief they face every day and connecting with another in the same situation.

In 2021 there is no place for malicious comments towards minorities. Anyone who ventures to cross the line will be quickly judged on the internet and singled out until the end of time (probably). Hollywood has developed new guidelines for its consumer products and that includes the appearance of all audiences, its goal being to make the industry a friendlier place. Hollywood still has many plans for the future and that includes, of course, minority Americans, targets who have many stories to tell. The next big diverse production in this market is Eternals, with a release scheduled for November 5.

