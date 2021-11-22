11/22/2021 at 06:05 CET

Serge Ibaka returned this Sunday with the Los Angeles Clippers after his brief stint in the G League and the Angelenos defeated the Dallas Mavericks 97-91, who for third game in a row did not have the injured Luka Doncic.

Ibaka played 12 minutes off the bench and scored 6 points (2 of 8 shooting), 4 rebounds and 1 steal versus 2 turnovers.

The Spanish-Congolese center returned on November 7 against the Charlotte Hornets, after more than five months without playing due to a back injury, and also played the game for two days against the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, Ibaka later asked his coach, Ty Lue, to go temporarily with the Agua Caliente Clippers of the G League development league so he could add more minutes and continue with his set-up.

On the other side, Doncic was doubtful until the last minute and was even warming up at the Staples Center before the game, but finally the Slovenian missed his third game in a row (three consecutive Mavericks losses).

This was the first time the Clippers and Mavericks had met after last season’s thrilling first round of the playoffs in which the Angelenos won 4-3 despite Doncic’s superb performances.

The Clippers (10-7) scored a victory today more by trade than by brilliance thanks to Paul George (29 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists) and Reggie Jackson (23 points and 4 assists).

Nico Batum was killed at the last minute due to the coronavirus protocol.

For the Mavericks (9-7), Kristaps Porzingis (25 points and 8 rebounds) and Jalen Brunson (20 points and 8 assists) were the most outstanding in a game very marked by the poor aim of the visitors (6 of 30 in triples).