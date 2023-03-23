CLOT x Nike Cortez, the shoes that pay tribute to the legendary Forrest Gump

In 1995, the movie Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks, won six Oscars, including best picture, best director and best actor. The Robert Zemeckis drama also popularized a moment in which Hanks’ character runs in Nike Cortez, shouting “Run, Forrest, run!”

The CLOT x Nike Cortez iteration, or CLOTEZ, is expected to arrive in 2023 in the Forrest Gump colorway. A true tribute to the mythical film, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The shoes will have the combination of OG White, Game Royal and University Red, the classic colors used in the film.

Edison Chen, co-founder of CLOT, posted an image of the sneakers on his Instagram account on March 16, quoting the famous line “Run, Forrest, run!”

At the moment there are no further details on the official launch date or price. But we already know that this year will be a memory, with a tribute to the beloved character played by Tom Hanks.

The origin of the Nike Cortez shoes

The Nike Cortez shoe was born in 1972, designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. An Olympic-class track coach, Bowerman created the Cortez looking for greater comfort and durability for his athletes.

The 1972 Munich Olympic Games served as the premiere, as the GQ portal well recalls.

Its name is derived from the surname of the conqueror of Mexico, the Spanish Hernán Cortez. This is because in 1968, the Japanese company Onitsuka Tiger (now Asics), then an ally of Blue Ribbon Sports (now Nike), launched the Aztec, the TG-24 model.

Nike Cortez Nike Cortez

In the 70s, actress Farrah Fawcett wore the Nike Señorita Cortez model, but it would be in 1994, with Forrest Gump wearing them, when they had a tremendous explosion in pop culture.

If you want to know more details about the Nike Cortez shoes, we recommend this text about its history, in our ICONS section.