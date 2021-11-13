11/13/2021 at 12:50 CET

The Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF) described as “a new act of abuse and persecution” of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) the sanctions imposed on clubs of the First RFEF for not wearing their anagram in matches, including the subtraction of three points from I raised, Real society and Villarreal.

In a note made public this Saturday, the ACFF has shown “its most energetic rejection of the sanctions suffered by a group of clubs”, something that it considers “a new act of abuse and persecution carried out by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.”

“An absolutely unfair decision, contrary to the law and that represents an unprecedented direct attack against women’s football, against female players, against coaches and against Clubs,” he added a day after the sanctions of the Competition judge were known with the points are subtracted from Levante, Real Sociedad and Villarreal for repeating the last day and the fines to Vallecano Ray, Betis and Valencia for not carrying identification either.

For the ACFF, “the RFEF must respect current legislation and, especially, its own General Regulations, which take precedence over any standard or competition basis “and” must assume once and for all that the First Division of Women’s Soccer is, since last June 15 , an official competition of a professional nature, and that their role during the process of constitution of the professional league is limited to assuming on a provisional and limited basis certain management and coordination aspects of the competition “.

“But above all,” he insisted, “the RFEF It must stop hindering the growth of women’s football, apply a policy of persecution and punishment to anyone who does not agree with their interests, and trample on women’s football and female footballers. “

The ACFF He assured that “he will defend the footballers and Clubs before all instances and will purify the responsibilities of all those who have participated in this act of abuse.”

After notification of the sanctions, I raised, Real society and Villarreal denounced a persecution by the RFER and confirmed that from this day on their women’s teams will wear the anagram of the RFEF not to worsen the situation, while defending their interests in all judicial and administrative bodies, including the Higher Sports Council (CSD).